Ferrum College Will Participate in #FerrumStrong Giving Day on May 5

Ferrum Strong Giving Day graphicOn May 5, 2020, Ferrum College invites donors to make a gift to the Ferrum Fund to keep #FerrumStrong.

The Ferrum Fund provides current and future students with:

  • quality academic programs
  • hands-on learning experiences
  • scholarships
  • internship, undergraduate research, and study abroad opportunities
  • student activities, athletic programs, and service projects
  • opportunities that strengthen resumés and give real-world experience

Visit www.ferrum.edu/ferrumstrong to support students by keeping #FerrumStrong.  

 

 

This effort is an extension of #GivingTuesdayNow, a global day of giving and unity, set to take place on May 5, 2020 as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. Learn more about #GivingTuesdayNow here.

2020-04-09T17:07:46+00:00

