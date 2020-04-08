Ferrum College Will Participate in #FerrumStrong Giving Day on May 5

On May 5, 2020, Ferrum College invites donors to make a gift to the Ferrum Fund to keep #FerrumStrong.
The Ferrum Fund provides current and future students with:
- quality academic programs
- hands-on learning experiences
- scholarships
- internship, undergraduate research, and study abroad opportunities
- student activities, athletic programs, and service projects
- opportunities that strengthen resumés and give real-world experience
Visit www.ferrum.edu/ferrumstrong to support students by keeping #FerrumStrong.
This effort is an extension of #GivingTuesdayNow, a global day of giving and unity, set to take place on May 5, 2020 as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. Learn more about #GivingTuesdayNow here.