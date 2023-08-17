//Ferrum College Welcomes New Campus Chaplain

08/17/23

FERRUM, VA, August 17, 2023 – Ferrum College welcomed Pastor Michael Little to campus on August 1 to serve as chaplain. Little has over 35 years of experience in ministry, previously serving as a choir director, deacon, and Sunday school teacher for youth through Young People Willing Workers (YPWW). He became a licensed minister in Northern California. While there, he served in over 26 churches as district evangelist and later state evangelist president for 13 years.

“We are so very excited to welcome home to Ferrum College Pastor Michael Little. His passion to serve others and provide spiritual guidance will bring a dynamic and fulfilling presence to our campus,” said Dr. Mirta Martin, president of Ferrum College. Pastor Little is a relationship builder and an inspirational leader. We are grateful for the spiritual role he will play, and for the many lives he will touch in our campus family and beyond.”

Prior to joining the Ferrum staff, he relocated back to his home state of West Virginia where he pastored two churches and served as a youth and college student mentor. As a mentor to Fairmont State University students, Pastor Little also served on the prayer team that facilitated bringing Dr. Billy Graham to campus.

Pastor Little believes God has given him the ability to communicate, touch lives, and make a difference. He lives by the motto “Positive Mental Attitude (P.M.A.)” – keeping the right attitude with the right mindset. He learned this during his 30 years as an insurance agent.

“I am so excited to be part of the college journey for Ferrum College students,” Little shared. “I am honored and grateful for Dr. Martin and her staff, along with every student helping to make this the best year at Ferrum. Faith, hope, and love will be the three things that take us all to the next level. GO Panthers!”