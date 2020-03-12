Ferrum College & Virginia Western Community College Sign Agreement to Provide Pathway to Four-Year Degrees

Today, Ferrum College and Virginia Western Community College entered into an agreement guaranteeing admission into Ferrum College for Virginia Western students who have received an associate degree. Ferrum College also pledged to these students to provide a pathway to receive a four-year degree within two years of transfer to Ferrum, as part of the College’s Ferrum Promise initiative which was rolled out in November 2019.

“Our economic landscape is constantly evolving,” said Dr. David L. Johns, President of Ferrum College, “and our education needs to evolve with it. We are excited to partner with Virginia Western Community College to prepare students to enter the workforce and to contribute to their communities. This agreement is a commitment from both our institutions to make education accessible and affordable, and to build a strong future for Virginia.”

“We are fortunate to have such a strong partner institution in Ferrum College and we are thrilled to share this new initiative with our students,” said Dr. Robert Sandel, President of Virginia Western. “Students who transfer from Virginia Western to continue their education tend be among the highest achievers at four-year colleges and universities. The Ferrum Promise initiative will give those students a fantastic opportunity at an affordable, high-quality degree.”

The memorandum of agreement states that acceptance at Ferrum College will require Virginia Western students to have maintained a cumulative overall GPA of 2.3 or higher, and earned a grade of “C” or higher in required courses applicable to the program they choose to enter. Additionally, Virginia Western students must have earned either an Associate of Arts or an Associate of Science degree prior to acceptance at Ferrum.

The agreement was signed on the Virginia Western campus by Sandel and Johns, along with Virginia Western Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Elizabeth Wilmer, and Ferrum College Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Aimé Sposato.

“This articulation provides a seamless pathway to degree completion in four semesters so that Virginia Western Community College students can hit the ground running when they transfer to Ferrum College,” said Sposato.

Learn more about the Ferrum Promise here.