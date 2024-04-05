//Ferrum College Unveiled as 16th Member of Conference Carolinas

FERRUM, VA, April 5, 2024 – Ferrum College has accepted an invitation to join Conference Carolinas effective July 1, 2025. The Conference Carolinas Board of Directors voted unanimously in favor of the addition of Ferrum College as the 16th member of the NCAA Division II conference.

Conference Carolinas believes in the development and formation of the whole person in body, mind and soul, and its students are nationally recognized for their extraordinary success in the classroom, in the community and at the highest levels of NCAA competition. Conference Carolinas members offer exemplary educations and scholarships for performance in the classroom and on the field and are committed to challenging adversity and building tomorrow’s leaders.

Ferrum College administration and alumni stated in today’s press conference this makes Conference Carolinas a natural fit with the College’s values, mission and vision and perfectly align with the College’s motto, “Not Self, But Others.”

“Today, we stand on the cusp of a new era at Ferrum College as we announce a historic shift that will redefine our institution’s trajectory for years to come. We are honored to receive this invitation and excited to find a home with Conference Carolinas,” said Dr. Mirta M. Martin, president of Ferrum College.

“At the heart of this historic shift lies our commitment to excellence – on and off the athletic fields, to student success, and to inclusive growth. Building upon our rich heritage and values, we embark on a journey of evolution and adaptation, guided by the relentless pursuit of excellence.

“By transitioning to Division II, Ferrum College aligns itself with a conference whose motto of body, mind and soul aligns with Ferrum College’s beliefs and values. The transition also positions Ferrum College to join a family of institutions who share our vision for competitive athletics, academic rigor, and service. Furthermore, it offers Ferrum College the opportunity to open new avenues for growth and success on and off the field in a values-based culture.

“It is important to note that this transition underscores Ferrum College’s commitment to fostering a well-rounded collegiate experience that prioritizes the development of the whole student. As we embrace the opportunities that come with Division II athletics, we remain steadfast in our dedication and commitment to nurturing the academic, athletic, and personal growth of our student-athletes.

“I wish to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Board of Trustees, Chairman Scott Showalter and Athletic Committee Chair Jud Mason, who join us today, as well as the taskforce who hosted the site team visit, particularly to Athletic Director Cleive Adams, Senior Woman Administrator Gail Holley, Vice President Lois Williams, and Provost Delia Heck, to Commissioner Chris Colvin and his staff, and to the entire Panther family – including students, alumni, faculty, staff, and supporters – whose unwavering dedication and commitment to excellence have made this historic transition possible,” concluded Martin.

Ferrum College Board of Trustees Chairman Scott Showalter affirmed the board’s support of the transition. “Together with my colleagues on the Board of Trustees of Ferrum College, I stand here today to wholeheartedly support this historic milestone in the athletic journey of Ferrum College. The move to Division II athletics reflects Ferrum College’s dedication to ensuring a quality overall athletic experience for our students while maintaining our steadfast commitment to academic excellence and integrity,” said Showalter.

“This transition will enable us to compete at a higher level, engage with a broader network of schools and athletes, and showcase the talents and achievements of our student-athletes on a larger stage, in a values-based culture. I am particularly pleased with how the values of Ferrum College and Division II athletics align. We were destined to be together.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, who join me today, I want to express my sincere gratitude to Conference Carolinas, to everyone who has contributed to this historic day, especially President Martin, Coach Adams and the entire Ferrum College leadership team and to everyone who will continue to support our athletic programs as we embark on this exciting new chapter. Your dedication, gifts, and passion are truly what make Ferrum College a special place,” concluded Showalter.

Martin also introduced three individuals she called “Ferrum College Dynasty.” They included Coach Abe Naff, who served as Ferrum College’s head baseball coach for 23 years and athletic director for 15 years, and who is ranked among the top five in NCAA Division III most winningest coaches; Mr. Billy Wagner, who played 16 seasons as a pitcher in Major League Baseball and who is one of only eight major league relief pitchers to accumulate at least 400 career saves; and, Mr. Everett Foxx, an all-American, Hall of Fame player who played professionally and who to this day holds Ferrum College’s all-time leading scoring record. He also serves as second vice president for the Ferrum College Board of Trustees.

“We are excited about this historic announcement for Conference Carolinas,” Conference Carolinas Commissioner Chris Colvin said. “The ability to be able to align with an institution like Ferrum College that perfectly fits with our conference beliefs and values, while also being a first-class institution with a unique commitment to a strong athletics program, is truly special. Our overall goal in Conference Carolinas is always to continue to make our conference stronger, and Ferrum’s addition to our league allows us to accomplish this while also furthering our commitment to football and our three-division model in certain sports. We know they will help us continue to lead the way in the classroom, in the community and at the highest levels of competition as we continue to strive daily to work with our member institutions to help develop champions in body, mind and soul.”

Ferrum College will officially begin competition in Conference Carolinas in the 2025-26 academic year as a provisional member contingent upon acceptance into the NCAA Division II membership process. Ferrum will be eligible for all conference awards and championships.

Ferrum’s addition as the 16th member of Conference Carolinas marks the first time in the over 93 years of existence that the league will feature 16 member institutions. The addition of Ferrum College will also allow Conference Carolinas to expand its football membership to seven teams with the official return of football to the league in the 2025-26 academic year. Conference Carolinas football will feature Barton, Chowan, Erskine, Ferrum, UNC Pembroke, North Greenville and Shorter in the 2025 season.

Conference Carolinas Board of Directors President and King University President Alexander Whitaker is thrilled to welcome Ferrum to the league as the institution aligns tremendously with the mission and values of Conference Carolinas.

“Conference Carolinas is marked by top-quality schools with solid academics, strong athletic programs and core shared values,” Whitaker said. “Now we are made stronger by the happy addition of Ferrum College to our membership, which alone among NCAA divisions emphasizes ‘champions of body, mind, and soul.’ Ferrum is a perfect fit for Conference Carolinas, and I know I speak for all my fellow presidents in saying how pleased we are that our unanimous decision to invite Ferrum to be our newest member has been accepted.This is a win-win for all of our schools and our student-athletes.”

Ferrum College has won numerous championships over the years, including four national championships and three national runner-up finishes. The football program won four NJCAA titles in 1965, 1968, 1974 and 1977 under Coach Hank Norton. Norton’s Panthers also posted an NJCAA football runner-up finish in 1966, while the men’s basketball team earned the same honor in 1972 under Coach Bobby Watson. Individually, Zack Beckner earned an NCAA Division III national runner-up finish when he reached the finals of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at 125 pounds under Coach Nate Yetzer.

Ferrum’s baseball team won 11 conference championships as an NCAA program, while women’s basketball and softball have earned seven each, men’s wrestling five, football four, men’s basketball three and men’s lacrosse two.

Panther teams have made 25 NCAA Division III Tournament appearances, led by baseball with 10, football with five, and women’s basketball and softball with four each. Individually, 18 student-athletes have made trips to the NCAA Tournament, led by men’s wrestling with 14 and men’s golf with four. Current Head Wrestling Coach Logan Meister holds the record for individual appearances with three.

Ferrum College currently fields 21 sports and is home to just over 400 student-athletes competing as Panthers.The athletics department is a diverse and inclusive family that promotes the student-athlete experience through education, leadership, competition and sportsmanship while fulfilling the college’s mission of entering with promise and leaving with purpose.

Ferrum Director of Athletics Cleive Adams is looking forward to the opportunities Division II athletics and the Conference bring for the College’s future. “I’m beyond excited about our new journey towards Division II. Ferrum College Athletics has a rich legacy and meaningful traditions we will carry with us. The opportunity to join Conference Carolinas presents a great partnership opportunity for the College and our athletic department. Scholarship athletics will bring us a new, diversified competitive base across five states. As we move forward in establishing the Ferrum College of the future, a destination of choice for student athletes in our region, I’m encouraged by the natural progression of this journey. I’m looking forward to every step along the way as Division II Conference Carolinas competition becomes a campus wide source of pride and purpose for Ferrum College’s future. Go Panthers!”