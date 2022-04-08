//Ferrum College, Ferrum Elementary, and Virginia Cooperative Extension Collaborate for Community Tree Planting

On April 6, 2022, second grade classes at Ferrum Elementary participated in a Growing Kids and Trees Seedling Project at Ferrum College through the Virginia Cooperative Extension (VCE). The students had a hands-on lesson with VCE Agent Jason Fisher, Ferrum College Associate Professor of Forestry and Wildlife Todd Fredericksen and his Natural Resource Management students, and Ferrum Faculty Emeritus Bob Pohlad, as part of their unit on plant life cycles.

Ferrum Elementary teachers Natalie Quesenberry and Tressa Moore worked with VCE Agent Cynthia Martel to plan the hands-on experience for their students. The Growing Kids and Trees Seedling Project provided each student with a free tree seedling to take home and plant. They also provided ten hardwood seedlings for the classes to plant on the Ferrum College campus in the Ferrum College Community Arboretum. First, Fisher shared with students the importance of trees, such as preventing erosion, providing oxygen and shade, and in making products such as medicines. Next, students were provided a demonstration on where and how to plant their seedling. Finally, students got their hands in the dirt as they helped to plant bald cypress and swamp chestnut oak seedlings in the Arboretum.

The Arboretum was established over twenty years ago and is the product of many hours of student, faculty, staff, and community members’ efforts over the years. It is an important teaching resource for classes at Ferrum College. The diversity of trees, wildflowers, and habitats provides a living and learning laboratory for the college and the community.

Pohlad shared, “The Arboretum contains many areas that honor or are in memory of people important to Ferrum College. In May 2021, the Ferrum E-Term class cleaned and enhanced existing gardens to rejuvenate the area. To see the local Ferrum Elementary School students adding trees to this area was so wonderful and makes this a truly community garden.”

Quesenberry stated, “The elementary school is right across the street from the college and it makes it very easy to tap into this rich resource. Our students were so excited to work alongside the college students and to help plant the seedlings. I think both groups came away from this experience feeling good about helping each other and our world in this small way. When we collaborate with the college, wonderful things are achieved! I love how Ferrum College staff and students are investing in all of our futures by sharing their time and knowledge with our students.”

Since 2007, the purpose of Growing Kids and Trees Seedling Project has been to improve water quality by restoring forest cover to residential and rural lands, particularly riparian areas along streams. This project is made possible by a gift from the Virginia Forestry Educational Foundation, and matching funds from Huber Engineered Woods, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative, and Virginia, Maryland and Delaware Customer Owned Electric Cooperatives.

