//Ferrum College To Host Meal Packaging Event on January 16 To Honor the Legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

FERRUM, VA (January 11, 2023) – To honor and recognize the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., Ferrum College students, and employees will work together on Mon., Jan. 16, to package 25,000 meals to feed hungry families in Franklin County, VA. The high-energy and fun food-packaging event will take place 5:00–7:30 p.m. in the Ferrum College Fitness Center on campus.

“It is important to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, with a ‘DAY ON’ and not a ‘DAY OFF’ by completing service to the community,” said Director of Student Activities Justin Muse, who expects more than 100 volunteers will assemble the healthy cinnamon oatmeal breakfasts, which will be distributed through area food banks.

“Having a meal packing project is needed because of the food insecurities that many are facing in our community and beyond. I am glad that we are able to have such an event that will impact our local community directly,” continued Muse.

To produce the food-packaging event, Ferrum College partnered with the nonprofit Harvest Pack, which will manage logistics and provide all necessary meal ingredients, packaging supplies, and event management. Harvest Pack supports similar food packaging events throughout the nation for business team building, community groups, schools and churches. Since Harvest Pack’s founding in 2012, over 10 million meals have been packaged by 10,000 volunteers. Learn more about Harvest Pack here.