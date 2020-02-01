Ferrum College Students F.L.I.P. Their Finances

Three Ferrum College staff members are trying a different approach to a topic considered foreign to many college students: financial literacy.

Armed with a grant funded by Bank of America, Director of Financial Aid Heather Hollandsworth, Controller Vicky Robertson, and Grants and Prospect Research Coordinator Laurie Adams have created a pilot program to foster informed and responsible financial choices.

The program, called Financial Literacy Information Project, or F.L.I.P, is aimed at incoming freshman but is open to all ages and campus constituencies. The goal is to empower attendees, particularly students, to make informed and responsible choices as they begin to build their credit history.

“Financial literacy is very important because it equips individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to manage money effectively,” explained Robertson. “Our Financial Literacy Program team is very excited to be able to provide our students with the tools needed to make informed financial decisions.”

The program consists of two general F.L.I.P. sessions, followed by one-on-one coaching sessions, spread throughout the 2019-2020 academic year. The program culminates in a third and final F.L.I.P. session in April 2020. Those who attended all sessions and at least one coaching session are eligible to win one of two $1,000 scholarships at the final session in April. Those who were unable to attend all sessions are still eligible to win additional prizes and enjoy giveaways and snacks.

The first F.L.I.P. session was held in October 2019 and included presentations from Skyline National Bank representatives, a question and answer session, giveaways and prizes, snacks, and games. Following the session, a one-on-one coaching session was held in November 2019, allowing students to meet with a banking representative to personalize their financial plans.

The next F.L.I.P. session is set for Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Founders Room in upper Stanley Library, with a one-on-one coaching session on March 10, 2020. Those interested in attending a one-on-one coaching session should complete this form.