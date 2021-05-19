Ferrum College Sponsors Workshop Porch Stage at FloydFest21~Odyssey

5/19/2021

Across-the-Way Productions, Inc. has announced that FloydFest will take place this year, in person, from July 21 – 25, 2021. Ferrum College is excited to once again partner with the festival to sponsor the Workshop Front Porch and bring festival-goers a variety of interesting outdoor activities.

This year’s theme “invites patrons to embark on an odyssey to celebrate FloydFest 21, the latest annual offering of the Southeast’s premier summer outdoor music festival,” per the festival’s Facebook page.

During the festival, the College invites attendees to stop by its sponsor tent and the Workshop Porch Stage, which offers an intimate listening environment as well as an opportunity to engage with musicians as they share songs, stories, and techniques in a hosted, workshop style environment. They can also visit the Outdoor Adventure Tent to sign up for the Ferrum College 5K Trail Running Race to be held on Sunday, July 25 at 9:30 a.m. Top runners will receive prizes in several categories. The race incorporates parts of the FloydFest site and two laps on the Moonstomper Trail. In addition, there will be College-sponsored opportunities to learn fly-tying, fly-casting, screen- and block-printing, and to enjoy hikes on Rocky Knob scheduled throughout the festival.

Read more about FloydFest 21~Odyssey, order festival tickets, see the Ferrum College Workshop Porch schedule, and find information about the FREE Ferrum College 5K Trail Running Race at https://floydfest.com.