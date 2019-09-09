//Ferrum College Signs Agreement with University of Pikeville Regarding Doctor of Optometry Program

On Monday, September 9, 2019, Ferrum College and University of Pikeville officials entered into an agreement to work together to provide access to a Doctor of Optometry degree for Ferrum College students. The agreement was signed on the College’s campus by Ferrum College President David Johns and Provost Aimé Sposato, and University of Pikeville President Burton Webb and Provost Lori Werth. Ferrum College Dean of the School of Health Professions and Social Sciences, Angie Dahl, and Kentucky College of Optometry Dean, Michael Bacigalupi, also signed the agreement.

The memorandum of agreement states that the University of Pikeville will reserve one seat each academic year in its Doctor of Optometry Program for a Ferrum College student who meets all criteria for the early admissions program. To be considered, students will need to ensure they are taking the courses required for admittance into the O.D. program; maintain at least a 3.25 GPA while at Ferrum College, earn a “C” or higher in required courses for admission to the University of Pikeville, score at least a 300 on the Optometry Admissions Test, and successfully complete all steps of the application process.

“Ferrum College is delighted to partner with the University of Pikeville to provide this outstanding opportunity for our students,” Johns said. “Both our institutions are committed to the health and vitality of Appalachia and to providing students pathways to innovative and meaningful work.”

“Ferrum College and UPIKE share many similarities and collaborate within the Appalachian College Association,” said Sposato. “With the changing landscape in higher education, institutions are seeking ways to be creative and innovative and recognizing that there are great benefits from establishing partnerships. We are honored to partner with UPIKE and to provide our students with this outstanding opportunity.”

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our students, not only to be provided a rich education in both the liberal arts and pre-professional health sciences at Ferrum College, but also be able to be selected for a seat in a Doctor of Optometry program that is competitive and provides excellent preparation for a career in optometry,” said Dahl.

