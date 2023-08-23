//Ferrum College Senior Spends Summer At Culpeper Farmers Cooperative

08/23/23

FERRUM, VA, August 23, 2023 – Ferrum College senior Stephanie Staats spent her summer at the Culpeper Farmers Cooperative focusing on agricultural field sales and marketing. A native of Faquier County, VA, Staats is studying Agricultural Sciences with an emphasis in Animal Science and minors in Agribusiness, Biology, and One Health.

For her internship, she primarily worked with Territory Sales Managers in their locations and specialties. “I worked a lot with feed mill orders, animal nutrition and health, fertilizer spreading, herbicide application, seeding, and more. I also had the opportunity to work in equine field sales and participate in measuring foals and yearlings for a Hallway Feeds growth tracking experiment,” Staats said.

In addition to getting experience in sales, Staats also got to learn more about marketing. “I expanded my knowledge on the products they sell, while also learning how to make flyers, TV slideshows, photography and more,” Staats continued.

Through this internship experience, Staats has a better idea of what she would like to do in the future for her career. “I hope to have a career based on animal nutrition and health field sales,” she concludes.