//Ferrum College Releases Spectator Policy for Indoor Sports Events

Below, Director of Athletics John Sutyak outlines Ferrum College’s spectator policy for the upcoming spring sports season.

Happy New Year to all members of the Ferrum Community and our spring 2021 opponents.

As we eagerly approach the return to athletic competition in January, I wanted to reach out in regards to fan attendance at Ferrum home athletic contests this upcoming season. I know our students, alumni, faculty, staff and fans on campus, as well as our opponents, are excited to resume competition here at Ferrum.

While our coaches, staff and student-athletes are preparing to compete, we continue to work toward ensuring a safe environment that adheres to federal, state, NCAA and Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) standards. In doing so, I wanted to update you on how we will proceed with spectators at Ferrum College athletic events this spring.

In regards to indoor sport competition (basketball, swimming, volleyball and wrestling), attendance will be limited to team personnel and event management staff at this time. Unfortunately, this means no spectators will be allowed on campus for any indoor events.

This decision has been made in accordance with the Commonwealth of Virginia’s limit on social gatherings, as well as the ODAC stance on spectators for indoor events. We will continue to monitor federal, state, NCAA and ODAC guidelines in working to make the most prudent decision in regards to fans at indoor events as the season progresses.

A decision on outdoor events has not been made at this time and we will continue to monitor all federal, state, NCAA and ODAC guidelines in making that decision before our first outdoor event on February 13 when men’s lacrosse welcomes Methodist University to Adams Field.

We are committed, as an athletic department, to live stream all home events so that everyone can continue to support our Ferrum athletic teams. You can access our live stream home page here.

I understand that many of us in Panther Nation will be disappointed in this decision to prohibit attendance at home events. These decisions are never easy, but are made in an effort to keep everyone in the Ferrum College community and the surrounding communities in Franklin County safe.

We are all eager to put this pandemic behind us, and welcoming back athletic events is a step in that direction. I look forward to when we all will be able to enjoy Ferrum athletics, in person, together.

I will work to update everyone as we progress through the season and more information becomes available. In the meantime, thank you for your patience and understanding.

Best Wishes,

John Sutyak

Director of Athletics

Additionally, Sutyak is planning to host a virtual athletics town hall meeting on January 25, 2021. More information regarding this meeting is coming soon.

