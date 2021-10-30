Ferrum College Recognizes Distinguished and Outstanding Alumni, Sports Hall of Fame Inductees

10/30/2021

In a brisk, outdoor ceremony at the Franklin Hall Quad on Saturday, October 30, Ferrum College recognized its 2021 Distinguished and Outstanding Alumni Award recipients, as well as its Sports Hall of Fame inductees for both 2020 and 2021.

After President David Johns opened the ceremony, Director of Athletics John Sutyak recognized the 2020 Sports Hall of Fame inductees. These individuals excelled in one or more sports while at Ferrum College, exemplifying the highest ideals of small college athletics, sportsmanship, and the spirit of Ferrum’s motto, “Not Self, But Others.” They have since gone on to achieve significant success in a career field. They are: Elizabeth Adams O’Neal ’00 of Wake Forest, NC; Kathy Bocock ’84 of Greensboro, NC; Shelby Irving ’84 of Danville, VA; Bobby James ’84 of Rocky Mount, VA; and Becky Piloto Fennessy ’92 of Avondale, PA. Special recognition was given to Coach Jim Hartbarger of Silva, NC, who served as Ferrum’s head men’s basketball coach from 1964-67, and produced a 71-15 record.

Sutyak then recognized the 2021 Sports Hall of Fame inductees: Tricia Moore Barber ’06, of Sneads Ferry, NC; Melvin Dillard ’92, of Hampton, VA; Roben Sutphin Thomas ’96, of Woodbridge, VA; Tara Toland ’05, of North, SC; and Mark White ’96, of Deltaville, VA. Special recognition was also given to Gary Holden, who is in his thirtieth year as Ferrum’s sports information director and his eighteenth year as assistant athletic director, and to Vickie Van Kleeck, who served as head softball coach for 24 years.

The Distinguished Alumni Award was bestowed upon Rev. Dr. Burton White ’84 by Vice President for Institutional Advancement & External Relations Wilson Paine ’07. White’s exceptional service to his community includes 31 years spent in ministry and the creation of Solutions Pastoral Counseling, LLC, which offers counseling services to the Ferrum community for free or a reduced cost.

Paine then presented the Outstanding Young Alumni awards to Paul Jaglowski ’12 and Ra’meer Roberts ’13. Jaglowski was an Academic All-American and the 2012 recipient of the Ferrum College President’s Cup. Jaglowski also founded Feedtrail, a software company that empowers healthcare organizations to deliver an exceptional and human-centered experience, and has served on Ferrum’s Alumni Board of Directors, as well as the board of directors for Maison Fortune Orphanage in Hinche, Haiti. In 2018, Jaglowski was named as one of the 30 Rising Customer Experience Superstars under 30 (CS 30 Under 30) by CX Network.

During his time at Ferrum College, Roberts was named to the Dean’s List, served as the College’s radio host in 2008 and 2009, and was a member of the basketball staff from 2009-12. After graduation, Roberts established the Black American Scholarship of Empowerment at Ferrum, which gives an annual gift of $250 to one male and one female African-American student. He currently works as the assistant director of residence life for conduct at Virginia Commonwealth University.

2021 Distinguished Alumni Award Recipient

Rev. Dr. Burton White was a day student at Ferrum College while serving as a student pastor in the Virginia Conference, United Methodist Church. While at Ferrum, he received the C.P. Minnick award and academic scholarship. After leaving Ferrum, he continued his scholarship at Duke University, Divinity School, where he received his Masters of Divinity in Theology in 1988. Later he received his Doctor of Ministry in Pastoral Counseling from Virginia Union University in 2010.

Rev. Dr. Burton White spent thirty-one years active in the Virginia Annual Conference as an ordained Minister, serving rural and small-town churches. He worked with two mission teams for the Church in Mississippi for hurricane relief leading one team and also served as District Youth coordinator on two Districts and camp coordinator. He has served in various positions on the district level in four districts.

Rev. Dr. Burton and his wife Rev. Mary White, both live in Ferrum. Rev. Dr. Burton is still active in and pastor emeritus at St. James U.M.C. in Ferrum. Upon retirement, he formed Solutions Pastoral Counseling, LLC. in Ferrum, offering counseling services to the greater community at reduced or no fee.

2021 Outstanding Young Alumni Award Recipients

Paul Jaglowski graduated from Ferrum College in 2012 with a degree in International Studies, Spanish, and Economics. While at Ferrum, Paul was recognized for being 1st Team Academic All-American 2012, Varsity Baseball Conference Player of the Year 2012, All-Region 2012, All-State 2012, Academic and Athletic All-Conference 2009-2012, and Team Captain 2010-2012. Paul was on the Dean’s List every semester and received Ferrum College’s President’s Cup in 2012.

After graduating from Ferrum, Paul worked for OnDeck Capital and Booz Allen Hamilton in Washington, DC. In 2017, he co-founded Feedtrail, a software company that empowers healthcare organizations to deliver an exceptional and human-centered experience. Feedtrail has changed the way hospitals across 14 countries engage with their patients and improve their care and overall experience. In 2018, Paul was named as one of the 30 Rising Customer Experience Superstars under 30 (CS 30 Under 30) by CX Network.

During his time away from the college, Paul stayed connected by serving as a member of the Alumni Board of Directors and is a Board Member for Maison Fortune Orphanage in Hinche, Haiti. Paul represents and lives Ferrum’s motto of “Not Self, But Others” as he continues to serve the greater community around him and make a significant impact in those communities.

Ra’meer Roberts graduated from Ferrum College in 2013 with a degree in Business Administration. His education journey continued with a Master’s in Educational Leadership from Virginia Commonwealth University. He is currently pursuing a doctorate in Educational Leadership from Virginia Commonwealth University.

During his time at Ferrum, Ra’meer was recognized on the Dean’s list, served as Ferrum College’s radio host 2008-2009, and was a member of the Ferrum College Basketball staff 2009-2012. However, Ra’meer’s relationship with Ferrum didn’t end with graduation, and he continued to live the college motto “Not Self, But Others” when he established the Black American Scholarship of Empowerment (B.A.S.E.). The B.A.S.E. scholarship gives an annual gift of $250 to one male and one female African-American student at Ferrum College. Vice President for Institutional Advancement, Wilson Paine stated, “I’ve been so impressed with his compassion and the responsibility he feels towards our students and Ferrum’s future. His commitment to turn words into action is an inspiration to us all.”

Currently, Ra’meer serves as the Assistant Director of Residential Life for Conduct at Virginia Commonwealth University. In his professional endeavors, Ra’meer is passionate about supporting students to reach academic goals as they navigate and become more accustomed to college life.

2021 Sports Hall of Fame Inductees

Trica Moore Barber ’06 of Sneads Ferry, NC, played softball for four years at Ferrum from 2003-06. She helped the Panthers win the 2005 USA South Tournament and earn the college’s second ever NCAA Division III Softball Tournament appearance. Moore Barber earned USA South All-Conference first team and Virginia Sports Information Directors All-State first team accolades in 2006. She also made the USA South All-Tournament Team in 2004 and 2005, and USA South 50th Anniversary Softball Team in 2015. Moore Barber holds school records for career at-bats and career home runs, and earned Ferrum batting titles in 2004 and 2006. She served two years as assistant softball coach at Ferrum after graduation, before embarking on a career in nuclear medicine technology. She currently works as a Health Physicist and Associate Radiation Safety Officer for the U.S. Department of Defense.

Melvin Dillard ’92 of Hampton, VA, played football for four years for the Panthers from 1987-91. He earned CoSIDA and Football News All-America honors in 1989, as well as Kodak & Champion All-America in 1990 as defensive back and kick returner. Dillard holds school records for game and season punt return yards, season and career interceptions, season interception return yards (146) and longest punt return. After graduation, went on to work in the mental health field with both children and adults. Melvin was employed for 22 years at Riverside Hospital in Newport News, Virginia, and is now owner and operator of Dillard Lawn Care, LLC.

Roben Sutphin Thomas ’96 of Woodbridge, VA, played Ferrum softball from 1993-96 and helped the Panthers win USA South co-championships in 1994 and 1995. She was a four-time All-Conference selection in the USA South, and earned four USA South Academic All-Conference selections. She earned Academic All-District in 1994 and 1995, was a member of the VA Sports Information Directors All-State 1st team in 1996, and earned All-State honorable mention in 1995. Sutphen Thomas was the 1996 Ferrum College President’s Cup recipient. She won Ferrum’s batting title in 1995, and holds school records for single season pitching wins and for game, season, and career walks. She is married to former Ferrum football standout Zachary Thomas and they have five children. For 12 years, Sutphen Thomas volunteered at children’s schools as a mentor, tutor, and chaperon. She is employed by Prince William County Schools.

Tara Toland ’05 of North, SC, played women’s basketball four years at Ferrum from 2001-05. She holds Ferrum’s #3 spot on the all-time scoring list with 1,501 career points. Toland holds school records for season and career assists, as well as game, season and career steals. Following a stellar season in 2005, she earned USA South Women’s Basketball Player of the Year and an All-Conference first team honor, WBCA Division III All-American honorable mention and VaSID All-State first team. Toland founded the Winston-Salem Lady Warcats in 2010, a semi-pro women’s basketball team in the WBCBL and as head coach, led the Warcats to a 27-20 record with two WBCBL playoff appearances. She was named head women’s basketball coach at Allen University in Columbia, SC, in January 2021.

Mark White ’96 of Deltaville, VA, played Ferrum baseball from 1991-95. He joined the Ferrum athletics staff as head cross country coach in 2018. After starting Ferrum’s track & field program in fall 2020, for which he now serves as head coach, White had his first NCAA qualifier and All-American in spring 2021. White has also coached several USA Junior National Championship qualifiers, as well as USA National Championship qualifiers, a two-time All-American and an athlete who won the silver medal for the United States in the 2014 NACAC Championships in Canada. White’s career titles have also included Middlesex High School athletic director and head football coach, and he earned Tidewater District Coach of the Year in 2005, 2006 and 2007, and Region A Coach of the Year in 2006.

Special Recognition

Gary Holden of Ferrum, VA, has served as Ferrum’s sports information director for 30 years, and as assistant athletic director for 18. He coached men’s tennis from 1999-2008 and women’s tennis in 2002 and 2004. He was named USA South Men’s Tennis Coach of the Year in 2003 and 2006, and served four years on the NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Committee from 2005-08. He served as head wrestling coach at Plymouth State University from 1988-91, and served as assistant wrestling coach from 1986-87. Holden earned New England College Conference Wrestling Association Coach of the Year in 1988 and 1990. He wrote and self-published “Black & Gold, A History of Athletics at Ferrum College,” in 2014. A former high school state champion wrestler, Holden was a four-year starter at Plymouth State, earned All-Conference three times, and was named to the Plymouth State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015.

Vickie Van Kleeck of Roanoke, VA, served as Ferrum’s head softball coach from 1992-2015. She served 10 years as senior women’s administrator and Student-Athlete Advisory Committee advisor, as well as five years on the NCAA Softball Rules Committee. Van Kleeck led Ferrum to USA South/Dixie regular season championships in 1994, 1995 and 2013, and to USA South Tournament titles in 2002, 2005 and 2012. She posted a 590-508-1 career coaching record with three 30-plus winning seasons, and earned the National Fastpitch Coaches Association 500-Win Milestone. Van Kleeck was the 1989 New South Softball Coach of the Year and the 2013 USA South Softball Coach of the Year. She currently serves as the NCAA Softball Rules editor, as well as the women’s basketball officiating coordinator for the ODAC.

2020 Sports Hall of Fame Inductees

Elizabeth Adams O’Neal ’00 of Wake Forest, NC, played soccer for four years, tennis for three years, and basketball for one year during her stint at Ferrum from 1996-00. She was Ferrum’s first-ever Academic All-American, and a four-time Dixie Conference All-Academic selection, eight-time Dean’s List member, a USA South Silver Anniversary Team member, the Ferrum President’s Cup recipient in 2000, and Ferrum’s NCAA Woman of the Year nominee in 2000. After graduation, Adams O’Neal worked for GTE in the Developer Services Marketing Integration Department in Dallas, TX. She has also worked as a payroll associate at Sunrise Senior Living, was promoted to budget analyst, and currently serves as senior director of Financial Planning and Analysis. She and her husband Keith have two daughters. After volunteering with her daughters’ ice skating team, she was also named second VP of the Triangle Figure Skating Club of NC.

Kathy Bocock ’84 of Greensboro, NC, played basketball, softball, and volleyball at Ferrum from 1981-83. After graduating, she served as head women’s basketball coach and head softball coach at Averett University from 1993-07, adding the role of Senior Woman Administrator her last 10 years. She led the Cougars to the 1995 Dixie Conference softball regular-season co-championship and was named Coach of the Year. She also led the Averett’s 2000 softball team to a 31-13 overall record and a #3 regional ranking. Bocock joined Elon University as a volunteer assistant softball coach in 2009, then served as assistant coach in 2010 and 2011. She was promoted to head softball coach at Elon in 2012, and earned more wins in her first two seasons than any other coach in school history. She has won 463 games as a head softball coach in her career at Averett and Elon combined.

Shelby Irving ’84 of Danville, VA, played women’s basketball and softball at Ferrum from 1980-84. She worked at Danville Parks & Recreation after graduating from Ferrum, then served as head women’s basketball coach at Averett University from 1985-87. In 1987, she became Danville’s first female firefighter. In 2004, Irving was promoted to assistant fire marshal and in 2005, graduated Summa Cum Laude from Danville Community College with an Associate Degree in Fire Science. She was honored as Firefighter of the Year in 2006, then promoted to chief fire marshal in 2007. Danville Community College named Irving their 2010 Outstanding Alumni recipient. Irving is a two-time recipient of the “Ruby Archie” Award for service, a Bank of America Neighborhood Champion, and a Community Strong Person of the Year. She is the first African American chief officer, and currently the highest-ranking African American officer in the Danville Fire Department.

Bobby James ’84 of Rocky Mount, VA, has been part of Ferrum’s Black Hats football program since 1979. He earned his B.S. in recreation and leisure, and also served as a team manager as a student from 1979-83, then as assistant football coach and assistant men’s basketball coach from 1984-91. James worked at Franklin County High School in nearby Rocky Mount as a teacher, assistant girls basketball coach, and assistant softball coach from 1992-05. He accepted a full-time assistant football coach position with the Panthers staff in 2006. James has served as a staff member at Camp Hanover since 1983, and has worked with camp staff on Habitat for Humanity projects, feeding at homeless shelters, and gleaning at local farms to deliver produce to local food pantries. He also spent three seasons on the football coaching staff for the Roanoke Steam, an Arena Football League 2 program headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

Becky Piloto Fennessy ’92 of Avondale, PA, played Ferrum softball and women’s basketball from 1988-92. She was a USA South (Dixie) All-Conference first team selection in 1990 and 1991, earned spots on the Dixie All-Tournament Team in 1989 and 1990, and was the Dixie Conference Tournament MVP in 1989. Piloto Fennessey is currently second on Ferrum’s all-time season batting average list with a .537 average in 1991. She won Ferrum batting titles in 1989, 1990 and 1991. She currently works as a senior director of Global Professional Services at Actifio, Inc., a software company headquartered in Waltham, MA. Prior to joining Actifio, Piloto Fennessey spent 13 years with IBM as an executive architect, and was a volunteer member of the IBM Mentor Program. She holds multiple certifications as a certified architect with Open Group, ITIL Foundation.

Special Recognition

Coach Jim Hartbarger of Silva, NC, served as Ferrum’s head men’s basketball coach from 1964-67, and produced a 71-15 record. His teams won three straight Cavalier Tarheel Conference titles and Hartbarger was named Coach of the Year all three seasons. He also served a year as dean of students. After leaving Ferrum, he worked as an assistant coach at Virginia Tech from 1967-70 before being named head men’s basketball coach at Western Carolina University, where he spent five seasons at the helm. Hartbarger’s 1970-71 team compiled a 25-5 record. In 1975, he and his wife bought a historic inn and restaurant, The Jarrett House, located in Dillsboro, NC, which they owned and operated with their sons for 40 years. Hartbarger was inducted into the Western Carolina University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Salem (WV) College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2004.