Ferrum College Recognizes Algernon-Sydney Sullivan Award Recipients

On Friday, April 22, 2022, Ferrum College celebrated the class of 2022 with a baccalaureate service held in Vaughn Chapel. During this ceremony, three individuals received the Algernon-Sydney Sullivan Award, the College’s highest award for character, service, and spiritual ideals: student Ta’Vyon Harris, employee Eugene Hacker, and community member Martha Puckett.

Since 1934, the Sullivan Foundation has been inspiring others to lead lives of integrity through a commitment to placing community service above self-interest. “These Ferrum College community members demonstrate these qualities through selfless service, showing compassion for others, and bringing comfort in time of need,” said Vice President of Academic Affairs Kevin Reilly. “These exceptional individuals truly live the Ferrum College “Not Self, But Others” motto on a daily basis [and] were selected by the faculty and staff in recognition of their spiritual and noble qualities, and their remarkable character and integrity.”

Student award recipient Harris, from North Chesterfield, Virginia, was described by one of his nominators as, “one of the most caring young men with whom I have had the pleasure of working with at Ferrum College”. Harris, the “go-to-guy” for many students who have personal challenges, has an empathetic demeanor and servant’s mindset, which draws others to him. He offers his time and care to everyone who contacts him in need. Harris has also served as a mentor to elementary students at Lee M. Waid School in the College’s Brother4Brother’s “Breakfast Buddies” program.

Staff award recipient Hacker, from Ferrum, Virginia, is a 2005 Ferrum alumnus who began working at the College in 2006. As described by one of his nominators, “Eugene demonstrates what it means to be a model employee. He is always willing to help and he goes over and above to make sure his colleagues and our students have the tools necessary to be successful. Even during stressful times, Eugene is always calm, positive and upbeat. Eugene exemplifies his spiritual beliefs as he adds his significant musical skills to the College’s Praise and Worship Band”.

Community award recipient Martha Puckett, from Ferrum,Virginia, has overseen Panther Packs, the backpack program that provides non-perishable food to Ferrum Elementary students whose families are food-insecure, since 2007. A nominator noted that Puckett’s work involves the coordination of fundraising, the purchasing and packing of food, and the delivery of backpacks to the school each week. “Martha has worked tirelessly to make sure the most vulnerable members of our community have food in their stomachs over the weekend when they are not served meals during school. She is the hallmark of the Algernon-Sydney Sullivan award, practicing ‘fine spiritual qualities practically applied to daily living.’”

Each award recipient received a framed certificate, trophy, and a book titled “The Sullivan Heritage”.

