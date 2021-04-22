///Ferrum College Nursing Students Assist During On-Campus COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

4/22/2021

On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, Ferrum College Nursing Program students dressed in their scrubs to assist in vaccinating the campus community against COVID-19.

The College partnered with the Virginia Department of Health, Carilion, Franklin County Public Safety, and the Ferrum Nursing Department to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the Fitness Center on campus.

The clinic, which was free and open to campus members and members of the community who had previously registered, distributed ninety-five doses of the Moderna vaccine in three hours, from 12 – 3 p.m.

“We are thrilled to be able to assist our campus community members in protecting their health, as well as the health of others around them,” said Dean of Students and Pandemic Coordinator Nicole Lenez. “After a very dark year, there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

