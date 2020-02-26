Ferrum College & New River Community College Sign Agreement to Provide Pathway to Four-Year Degrees

Ferrum College and New River Community College (NRCC) signed an agreement on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, guaranteeing admission into Ferrum College for NRCC students who have received an associate degree. In addition, as part of the Ferrum Promise initiative which was rolled out in November 2019, Ferrum College also pledges that these NRCC students will be able to graduate with a four-year degree in their field of study within two years of transfer to Ferrum, or tuition for their remaining coursework will be free.

“Ferrum College is delighted to begin working with New River Community College to provide a pathway for NRCC students to obtain a bachelor’s degree in two years as our Ferrum Promise guarantees,” said Ferrum College President David Johns. “Both our institutions are committed to our students’ futures and to providing the resources they need for innovative and meaningful work.”

“NRCC is pleased to partner with Ferrum College to provide this new opportunity to our local students. In addition to our existing articulation agreement with Ferrum that allows NRCC students to transfer easily, the Ferrum Promise goes one step further to help students stay on track and be successful on their journey to earn a four-year degree,” said NRCC President Pat Huber. “Today is an exciting day for NRCC students, and this is a great way for them to complete their pathway to success.”

The memorandum of agreement states that acceptance at Ferrum College will require NRCC students to have maintained a cumulative overall GPA of 2.3 or higher, and earned a grade of “C” or higher in required courses applicable to the program they choose to enter. Additionally, NRCC students must have earned either an Associate of Arts and Sciences or an Associate of Applied Science degree prior to acceptance at Ferrum.

The agreement was signed on the NRCC campus by Huber and Johns, along with Vice President for Instruction and Student Services Peter Anderson, and Ferrum College Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Aimé Sposato.

“Our partnership with New River Community College illustrates both of our institutions’ commitment to our students,” said Sposato. “Higher education is changing and our methods of providing a top-notch education must also change to help our students start making a difference in the world sooner than later. We are honored to partner with NRCC for this opportunity.”

Learn more about Ferrum College’s Ferrum Promise here.

Learn more about New River Community College here.