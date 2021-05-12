///Ferrum College Hosts A Variety of Summer Camps in 2021

5/12/2021

Ferrum College is pleased to once again host a variety of summer camps on campus this year.

The Blue Ridge Institute and Museum is hosting Homeschoolers’ Pioneer Day Camp on June 3, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Children ages 5 to 14 are invited to join the BRIM staff on the 1800’s farmstead to learn to drive oxen, play old-fashioned games, fire a rifle, experience what it’s like to be a bee keeper, make and fly kites, and learn all about amateur radio (ham radio) and talk around the world. $35 per child (includes lunch). Register here.

Crime Scene Investigation Camp takes place on campus from July 11 – 15, 2021. This camp, designed for rising ninth graders through high school, is a combination of lecture, student interaction, and hands-on experiences with instruction in intelligence studies, criminal evidence, crime scene investigation, trace evidence, hair analysis, crime prosecution, and more. Camp attendees will also participate in a team competition, and the winning team will each be eligible to win a $4,000 scholarship to Ferrum College. The residential camper rate is $500, which includes room and meals on campus, a CSI lab coat, and all needed lab supplies. Commuting campers are eligible for a discounted rate of $300, which includes meals in the Ferrum College dining hall, a CSI Lab coat, and all needed lab supplies. To read more about CSI Camp and to register, please visit here.

The College is also offering summer athletic camps open to a variety of ages and skill levels. Campers are grouped by age, grade, and ability, to develop individual technical skills and learn the importance of teamwork through instruction, small group skills and strategy, and team play.

Women’s wrestling camps are available from June 11 – 13, and July 10 – 13 at Ferrum College. Middle and high school ages are invited to receive wrestling instruction from Head Women’s Wrestling Coach Breonnah Neal, two-time Women’s State Placer Katerina Pendergrass ’24, and four-time State Qualifier Mario Vasquez ’20, ’21. Cost is $250. Contact Coach Neal at 336-483-4997 or email bneal@ferrum.edu.

Ferrum Night Lights Football Prospect Camp is scheduled on June 25, 2021 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. on the Ferrum College campus. Alumnus Scott Pushell will also provide kicker and punter instruction. Cost is $30 for rising ninth through twelfth graders. Check-in begins at 4:30 p.m. Contact Coach Scott McConnell with questions at jmcconnell@ferrum.edu. Register here.

Girl’s lacrosse camp is open for girls ages 6 to 18 from June 28 – 30, 2021. Overnight rate is $285 and commuter rate is $180. Click here to learn more and apply. Contact Head Coach Karen Harvey at 540-588-3979 or kharvey@ferrum.edu for questions.

Ferrum College Football Team Camp 2021 is available from July 19 – 22, 2021 on the Ferrum College campus. Camp cost of $225 includes room and board. Register by contacting Coach Scott McConnell: 276-206-3025 or jmcconnell@ferrum.edu.

Additionally, two virtual camps will be available this summer:

Virtual Gaming and Coding Camp happens June 28 – 30, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Children and young adults ages 8 – 18 years old are invited to learn how to make games and animations with the MIT coding platform for children. Registration fee is $120. Register here by June 27, 2021.

Virtual Mobile App Design Camp is available on July 1 and 2, 2021, also from 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Children and young adults ages 8–18 years old are invited to learn how to design simple mobile apps. Registration fee is $100. Sign up to attend both virtual camps and receive $20 off the total price! Register here by June 27, 2021.