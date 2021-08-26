Ferrum College and Community Collaborate for a Service Morning

8/26/2021

On the morning of Saturday, August 21, the Ferrum College campus quad held over 180 first-year students, employee volunteers, and members of Ferrum Forward, a local organization whose mission is to enhance the quality of life and the sense of community throughout the village of Ferrum. The crowd was ready to launch a “Morning of Service.”

“This was the first of what we hope will become an annual tradition for new students,” said Acting Vice President for Academic Affairs and Professor of Psychology Kevin Reilly, who designed and orchestrated the event.

College employees volunteered to work with Ferrum Forward members to lead service projects aimed at beautifying the campus and benefiting local businesses. Students packaged two weeks of meals for Ferrum Elementary children in need. They began two murals in Ferrum, one at Hidden Treasures and one at Sun Kist Tanning and Salon. They sorted donated clothes at the St. James Center and cleaned grounds at the local elementary school. Students worked on the College’s Titmus Agricultural Farm; cleared the disc golf course, hiking trails, and Arboretum; and even painted panther paw prints on campus sidewalks.

Ferrum Forward chairman Don Vineyard shared that their organization was pleased to be involved – and that our Ferrum community can be proud of the event. He went on to say, “Saturday’s ‘Morning of Service’ was exactly the kind of event Ferrum Forward was created for. I think the involvement of so many of the folks who took part on Saturday shows just the beginning of what could be a great partnership.”

“This was a wonderful collaboration between Ferrum College volunteers, first year students, and Ferrum Forward,” said Reilly. “This project would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of the members of Ferrum Forward.”

