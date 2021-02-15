Ferrum College Alumni & Fans Invited to Virtually Sell Out Adams Stadium

After COVID-19 forced Ferrum College to postpone its spring and fall sports, Ferrum athletics was finally able to return to competition on January 12, 2021 when the men’s basketball team competed against William Peace University. Now the College is offering an opportunity to come together to support the Panthers this year.

Beginning Monday, February 15 and continuing through Friday, February 26, alumni and fans are invited to virtually sell out Adams Stadium with a gift to support the Ferrum College general athletics fund or their favorite athletic team(s). Every $10 will count as one ticket sold. See packages and purchase tickets here. The challenge will end at 7 p.m. on February 26, when the Ferrum College football team competes against Emory & Henry in this year’s Crooked Road Classic.

Prior to the game, follow Ferrum College’s social media pages beginning at 3 p.m. for a virtual pep rally featuring special guests and notable alumni. Alumni and fans are also invited to join in the fun by wearing their favorite Ferrum gear and posting a photo or video on social media to cheer on the Panthers.

Per guidelines handed down by the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, spectators will be limited for the February 26 game against Emory & Henry. Learn more about Ferrum College’s policy regarding spectators at this spring’s sporting events in Athletic Director John Sutyak’s video message.