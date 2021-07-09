Ferrum College Alumni Are Back in Action – and B.Y.O.E.

7/8/2021

After more than a year of solitude due to COVID-19, Ferrum College alumni are now able to safely gather and reconnect per updated CDC guidance for fully vaccinated individuals.

“Ferrum alums are ready to get back together,” said Director of Alumni and Family Programs Tracy Holley. “We’ve all missed each other and are excited to put into action the plans we’ve been making over the last year.”

A list of upcoming alumni events follows. Some details are not finalized yet. Holley reminds everyone to continue watching the Alumni and Alumni Association Facebook pages for updates.

Additionally, the College is pleased to introduce a Build Your Own Event (B.Y.O.E.) option, in which alums are invited to create their own events, and Alumni and Family Programs will help spread the word. “We want to get reconnected with each other and our community,” explained Holley. Interested participants should email Holley at alumni@ferrum.edu to get started.

Upcoming Alumni Events:

July 15, noon: Alumni Lunch at Mac & Bob’s, Salem

July 15, 7:00 PM: Salem Red Sox Game

July 27, noon: Alumni Lunch at Golden Leaf Bistro, Danville

July 27, 6:30 PM: Greensboro Grasshoppers Game

July 21 – 25, all day: FloydFest21~Odyssey

July 30 – 31, all day: Float Trip down James River

August 12, 7:00 PM: Alumni Virtual Wine Tasting with Beliveau

August 19, noon: Alumni Lunch at Cheesecake Factory, Broad Street in Richmond (limited to 15 people)

August 19, 6:00 PM: Alumni Event at Topgolf, Richmond

September 17: Alumni Event in Hampton (more details to come)

September 18, 4:00 PM: CNU Tailgate & Game

October 8: Alumni Event in Bridgewater Area (more details to come)

October 15, 5:00 – 8:00 PM: Alumni Kick-Off at 202 Social House, Roanoke

October 16, 8:30 AM: Homecoming & ABOD Meeting

October 16, 11:00 AM: Golden Panthers Induction

October 23, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM: Blue Ridge Folklife Festival

October 30, 11:00 AM: Alumni Awards and Sports Hall of Fame