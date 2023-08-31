Ferrum College 2018 Graduate Shines in New Short Film “Wisteria”

08/31/23

FERRUM, VA, August 31, 2023– Ferrum College Alumna and Actress Seleste Cowie starred in a new short film called “Wisteria”. It premiered on August 26 at the Virginia Screenwriters’ Forum 2023 Short Film Showcase at the Ashland Theatre in Richmond, VA. “Wisteria” won best picture, and Cowie was runner-up for best actress which went to her co-star.

“Wisteria is about three siblings whose mother just passed away. My character Kai is back at home, cleaning the house, and trying to sell it. Sinister things are happening in the house, and they have to try to get away,” Cowie explains.

She has been working with the director for the past few years, and Cowie liked the role of Kai since it was different than characters she previously portrayed. “When Adam Lapallo showed me the script and offered me the lead, I was so excited. My character is very gothic and dark and unhappy,” Cowie said. “She’s very misunderstood, which I can relate to, so I thought it would be a fun challenge,” Cowie continued.

With the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike, Cowie’s future projects are currently on hold. “Everything is completely shut down right now. Even short films are being shut down. The projects that I’ve already filmed will be postponed until next year, and I’ll start auditioning for new projects next year,” she said.

Assistant Professor of Theatre Arts Rebecca Crocker is proud of Cowie and her acting career so far. “We often talk to our students about taking the initiative to make their own work in the world, and that is exactly what Seleste has done. She is so beloved by everyone that even current students know who she is. She is not only talented, but also very kind and is happy to share her experiences with humility and a laugh.”

Previously, Cowie has been featured in short films with Wolfpack Productions and has been in Netflix, Hulu and HBO projects. She has been featured as an extra in Stranger Things and the film Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. Cowie also made her directorial debut in the short film “He’s Not Coming” in 2021 with Adam Lapallo.

Cowie graduated from Ferrum College in 2018 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre with an emphasis in acting and directing.