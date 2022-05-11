Franklin County High School Students Visit Ferrum College Ecotourism Class

Students from Franklin County High School’s (FCHS) Eagle Tech AP Environmental Science and English 10/Environmental Science classes recently visited Ferrum College to experience first-hand what learning is like on a college campus. Farm Manager Sarah Isley hosted the students for a tour of the College’s Titmus Agricultural Center, where they learned about the teaching farm and met with work study students. Aaron Conover, director of Norton Outdoor Adventures and adjunct instructor of Ecotourism, together with Foundations of Ecotourism (ECT 265) students, provided hands-on learning experiences for the visiting high school students.

FCHS’s Eagle Tech program offers students an innovative learning environment with an instructional focus on collaboration and project-based learning (PBL). Students use technology to complete group projects as they would in a real-world work environment; the ultimate goal is college and career readiness.

Eagle Tech Ecology Teacher Chekka Lash stated, “My students were provided with the opportunity to experience what a college environment is like and to appreciate Ferrum College, which is a true gem in our community. The ecotourism course was the perfect mix of fun and collaboration. My students have chosen PBL as their preferred mode of learning and are used to presenting their work. I think it was great for them to experience PBL as guests instead of presenters. They had so much fun, and we really appreciated the hospitality!”

