Fall ’21 Sports Season Nearly Underway; Fans Invited to Join Panther Club

8/11/2021

After a chaotic 2020-21 season, Ferrum College’s sports competitions will resume this fall. Panther football opens at home with a 6 p.m. game against Averett University on September 4. Head Coach Cleive Adams ’02 will instruct the Panthers against Averett’s Cougars, a team he coached for six years prior to his 2020 arrival at Ferrum College.

Additionally, the College is inviting Panther fans to become members of the Panther Club, which has supported Ferrum athletes for over 50 years. Memberships provide Ferrum’s 27 varsity athletic programs with leadership development, advanced technology for game streaming, and upgrades to athletic areas. Panther Club members will also receive exclusive benefits, including reserved parking at games, access to the President’s Suite, free decals, and more. Click here to learn more and join the Panther Club.

“Last season was unique in many ways,” wrote Director of Athletics John Sutyak, in an email about the Panther Club. “In the end, all of our student-athletes had the opportunity to compete in meaningful games. We [sent] our men’s and women’s wrestlers to their respective national championships, resulting in one all-America honoree. Additionally, we had three academic all-American student-athletes, three ODAC Scholar Athletes of the Year honorees in their respective sports, and 190 student-athletes were named academic all-ODAC, the fifth most in the conference.”

Check out the Panthers’ fall football schedule here.

Cross country begins with the Virginia Tech Invitational in Blacksburg on September 1. The 2021 cross country schedule is here.

Men’s soccer starts with a home game against Pikeville on August 22. Here’s the fall schedule.

Women’s soccer will begin its season away against Lynchburg on August 25. The fall 2021 schedule is here.

The equestrian program is gearing up for the University of Virginia IHSA Show in Charlottesville on October 9. The 2021-22 schedule is here.

The field hockey team is poised to go up against Lincoln Memorial in a home opener on August 28. Check out the 2021 field hockey schedule here.

Women’s volleyball begins the season with a home game against Patrick Henry on August 28. The fall schedule is here.

Visit the Ferrum College Athletics website for more fall 2021 sports information.