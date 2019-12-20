//Fall 2019 “Chrysalis” Magazine Revealed

On Tuesday, December 10, 2019, Ferrum College Chrysalis Literary and Arts Magazine staff revealed the fall 2019 edition of the magazine in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room on campus. Submissions to the magazine were canvassed from across campus with winners in four categories: visual art, prose, photography, and poetry.

Senior Heather Ellis from Hardy, VA, received first place in poetry for “Signed, A Silent Onlooker” and in prose for “A Never-Ending Cycle.” First place for photography was awarded to senior Amber Scott of Stuart, VA for “Blue Skies.” First place award for visual arts went to junior Ashlynn Willoughby of Wilmington, NC for “Growth.” The Chrysalis cover photo is by senior Anthony Wilson, Jr., from Woodbridge, VA.

Judges included Ferrum College alumnus Mike Dunavant ’93, who evaluated the photography category; Ferrum College alumna Amanda Cholko ’14, who reviewed the poetry category; local artist Jane Lillian Vance, who evaluated the visual art category; and journalist and author Janine Latus, who evaluated the prose category.

The Chrysalis staff is comprised of Ferrum College students: editor-in-chief Heather Ellis; photography and visual art committee members sophomore Chloe Fisher (chair) and freshman Kristina Cossa; poetry committee members senior Kathryn Bonner, junior Abigail McGovern, and junior Jacques Moore-Roberts; and prose committee members senior AnnGardner Eubank (chair) and sophomore Shela Muriel. Chrysalis advisor is Ferrum College Professor of English Katherine Grimes.

Read this semester’s edition of Chrysalis Literary and Arts Magazine here.