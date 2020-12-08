English Professor Lana Whited Examines True-Crime & Literary Naturalism in Her Newly Released Book, “Murder, In Fact”

English professor Lana Whited’s latest book began over 35 years ago, with a search for a book in a Greensboro bookstore. In 1984, as a doctoral student at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, Whited went looking for Truman Capote’s In Cold Blood: A True Account of a Multiple Murder and its Consequences. She came up empty-handed after visiting the crime and nonfiction sections.

Puzzled to eventually find the true-crime book in the fiction section, Whited began a decades-long study of murder narratives, attempting to define a literary species within mainstream American literature. The result of her investigation is Murder, In Fact: Disillusionment and Death in the American True Crime Novel, released in November 2020 and now available everywhere books are sold.

Whited’s study turned into an investigation of literary Naturalism, which she says involves “the application of deterministic principles to literary works.” Whereas newspaper reporters covering violent crime take an objective stance, as a writing style, Naturalism melds together objectivity and a sense of detachment while focusing on human beings and their (oftentimes grave) predicaments. Themes in Naturalistic writing include violence, pessimism, and pitting social environments against one another (for example, those who had rough childhoods would inevitably inflict pain on middle class residents with a predictable ending result of jail time or worse).

“A journalist writing about a murder case or trial is relaying information that the reader can process and shape into a theory of the crime,” explained Whited. “The authors of the novels in my study shape the material to offer their own theory, presenting the reader with an argument about why the crime occurred. Reporting is objective; Naturalism is subjective.”

Whited says she attempted to connect novels written from the 1890s to now, to Naturalism based on three characteristics: “the authors use of reporting skills borrowed from journalism, and, in many cases, from work as journalists early in their careers; the authors focus on the murderer, not the victim as a protagonist, attempting to account for his psychopathology (this is where Naturalism enters in); and the authors writing about crimes having basis in fact.”

Whited is relieved to finally hold the book that took 35 years to write, but she also has “a sense of a lost limb or not seeing an old friend anymore,” she explained. Her work was not without trials. “At certain points, I have had to put the project aside for periods of time because the material became too traumatic. I have had nightmares about Capote’s book in particular. When the nightmares increased, I knew it was time to back off or focus differently. But I don’t think I will ever have true-crime fatigue.”

Learn more about Whited’s book at McFarland Books, here.

Or use your Amazon Smile account to purchase her book while supporting Ferrum College. Learn more here.