Ferrum College Celebrates Two Longtime Employees at Recent Commencement

During Ferrum College’s 106th commencement ceremony held on April 23, 2022, numerous nontraditional students celebrated the receipt of their diploma including two long-time College employees: Joyce Creel ’22 and Margaret Drakeford ’22, both of Franklin County, received bachelor of science degrees in Business Administration and Liberal Studies, respectively.

Many people assume the typical college student is a young adult living on campus with financial assistance from their family or other support system and are surprised to learn how many graduates are “nontraditional.” Among the characteristics the National Center for Education Statistics uses to define nontraditional students are those who delay enrollment in post-secondary education and who work 35 hours or more per week while enrolled, qualities that apply to both Creel and Drakeford.

Creel, who has worked at Ferrum College for 16 years, pursued her degree for many of those years. Initially, she took a few “fun” courses like guitar and piano, but did not concentrate on a path geared toward a degree. Several years into her classes, she decided to make them count by choosing courses that would apply to any Business Administration concentration area, but she waited for years before she declared a major/degree. About her achievement, Creel stated, “This has been a lifelong dream of mine and I can’t believe it has happened!”’

Drakeford has worked at the College for 43 years. She started classes in 1981, took a long break, and then decided to complete the requirements for her degree. She noted graduation was an emotional moment for her because, “I accomplished something that I started [that] I feel anybody can do if they decide to go back and finish their college education. Education is everything and no one can take it away from you, ” Drakeford said.