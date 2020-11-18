Emily Blankenship-Tucker, Director of Appalachian Music and Adjunct Lecturer of Theatre and Music at Ferrum College, is a musician, activist, theatre artist, and educator, who has called Ferrum, Virginia home for nearly 20 years. A vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, and award winning songwriter, she plays the piano, upright bass, fiddle, and guitar. She is a founding member of the nationally touring folk trio After Jack, a member of the Sun SiNG Collective, a group of musicians engaged in creating new work to support the fight against fossil fuel infrastructure and environmental racism and injustice in Virginia and the surrounding region, and currently serves on the board of the Southeast Regional Folk Alliance.

Emily is a graduate of the undergraduate theatre program at Alfred University, and earned her MA in Humanities: Music Education from Union Institute & University in 2006. She served as the music director and a performer at the Blue Ridge Dinner Theatre, and its touring production, the Jack Tale Players, for thirteen years. She has composed the scores for several full-length family musicals, and serves as the music director for musical theatre productions at Ferrum College. In addition to her current musical work, she co-authors story-theatre style scripts to dramatize folktales with strong female protagonists, and offers workshops in creative drama and traditional music.