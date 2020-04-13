//Curbside Pick-up Offered During Spring Plant Sale

The Ferrum College Horticulture program is offering a wide variety of vegetables, flowers, and house plants during its Spring Plant Sale. Plants may be ordered by downloading the catalog and price list and then emailing orders to Sarah Isley at sisley@ferrum.edu. A curbside pick up time at the Titmus Agricultural Center (370 Ferrum School Road Ferrum, VA 24088) at a pre-arranged time. All social distancing protocols and safety measures will be followed to ensure the safety of workers and customers.

Ferrum College Plant Sale 2020 Ordering Instructions

**All plants must be protected from frost and cold temps (Below 40F)**

Download 2020 plant catalog here

Download 2020 plant price list here

Plant orders should be sent to sisley@ferrum.edu, who will coordinate a time for curbside pickup

Limited quantities available

Curbside pickup for plants will be at 370 Ferrum School Road Ferrum, VA 24088 at the pre-arranged time

Cash only, please

Please bring you own boxes for your plants, we will place your order into your boxes and load them for you

We will follow all social distancing protocols and safety measures to ensure the safety of our workers and customers

Thank you for supporting the Ferrum College Horticulture Program!