//Celebrities Surprise Graduates During Virtual Commencement

At the end of Ferrum College’s 104th commencement which was celebrated in an online ceremony, graduates and viewers were surprised by eight celebrity guest appearances.

The pre-recorded appearances were coordinated by alumnus, actor, writer, and producer Mike McColl ’93, and included well wishes from actor Ty Burrell of the television show Modern Family; comedian Joel McHale of The Soup, Community, and Card Sharks; author David Baldacchi; actor Graham Phillips of Riverdale and The Good Wife; actor Jamie McShane of Sons of Anarchy, Murder in the First, and Bloodline; comedian Keegan Michael Key; and actor Connor Trinneer of Star Trek Enterprise.

Watch the celebrity appearances in the coverage of our 104th commencement here.