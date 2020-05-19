FacebookFlickrTwitterYouTubeInstagramLinkedIn

Celebrities Surprise Graduates During Virtual Commencement

//Celebrities Surprise Graduates During Virtual Commencement

Celebrities Surprise Graduates During Virtual Commencement

Celebrities surprised graduates during the College’s virtual commencement ceremony. Top, right to left: Alumnus Mike McColl ’93; Connor Trinneer; Ty Burrell; Graham Phillips. Bottom, right to left: Joel McHale; David Baldacci; Jamie McShane; Keegan Michael Key.

At the end of Ferrum College’s 104th commencement which was celebrated in an online ceremony, graduates and viewers were surprised by eight celebrity guest appearances. 

The pre-recorded appearances were coordinated by alumnus, actor, writer, and producer Mike McColl ’93, and included well wishes from actor Ty Burrell of the television show Modern Family; comedian Joel McHale of The Soup, Community, and Card Sharks; author David Baldacchi; actor Graham Phillips of Riverdale and The Good Wife; actor Jamie McShane of Sons of Anarchy, Murder in the First, and Bloodline; comedian Keegan Michael Key; and actor Connor Trinneer of Star Trek Enterprise.

Watch the celebrity appearances in the coverage of our 104th commencement here. 

2020-05-20T10:23:01+00:00

Contact Information

Main: 800.868.9797
Operator: 540.365.2121
TDD: 540.365.4614
Campus Police: 540.365.4255 (non-emergency)

Main Administration Building

John Wesley Hall
215 Ferrum Mountain Road
Ferrum, Virginia 24088

Mailing Address

P.O. Box 1000
Ferrum, Virginia 24088
Toggle Sliding Bar Area