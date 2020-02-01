Campus Store Now Has Online Ordering Options

On Thursday, January 16, 2020, Ferrum College announced a new option to order spirit gear and other merchandise online through the virtual Campus Store. This announcement came after the Campus Store overhauled the existing spirit wear to fresher styles and choices.

The virtual Campus Store option is new to the College, although Ferrum Athletics has had online ordering options for years.

“We hope to continue the expansion and variety of products offered to better serve both the on campus and online communities,” said Conferences, Events, and Campus Store manager Michael Vaughn. “New products are arriving weekly.”

The updated Campus Store boasts a variety of gear, including hats, t-shirts, sweatshirts, bowties, infant clothing, pet accessories, decals, garden flags, and umbrellas. Customers may also purchase school supplies in the store, along with health and beauty products and of course Starbucks coffee creations, smoothies, and snacks. The online Campus Store offers in-store pick-up or shipping options.

The physical location for the store remains in the Panther Grounds coffee shop on campus. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

