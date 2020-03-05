Caitlin Menefee ’09 Runs Successful Flower Shop in 1908 Family-Owned Store

Alumna Caitlin Menefee ’09 owns and operates Forget Me Not Flowers, a quaint flower shop located in the small but bustling town of Somerville, VA. “It’s kind of a thoroughfare,” she explained in a Fauquier Times article. “From the beginning, people have seen our sign and stopped on their way home to pick up flowers.”

After graduating from Ferrum College in December 2009 with a Bachelor of Science in general agriculture and a minor in history, Menefee opened Forget Me Not Flowers in 2011 in Grove’s Store in Somerville. “I worked in flower shops throughout high school and college, and knew it was something I was good at,” said Menefee. “I learned a lot from my experiences at each flower shop and with a family background of small business, I decided to give it a try.” The store, originally established by her great-grandfather in 1908, has been continuously family owned and operated since opening. Menefee and her mother manage Grove’s Store in the historic building which now includes a small contract post office and a convenience store.

Forget Me Not Flowers has been very successful. After opening her first location in Somerville, she then expanded to include a Remington location in 2012. Running two shops was time consuming, but Menefee managed without trouble. “At the time, I had several employees and was able to maintain both locations. Over the years, not only has the flower industry changed, but so did my life. I married my husband Earl in 2016 and we had our baby girl Ella in 2018,” she said.

This past January, Menefee consolidated her two shops into just the Somerville location to provide a more streamlined service for her customers. She hires part-time help during the busy holiday and wedding seasons, but otherwise runs the shop herself. Ella accompanies her mother to work most days: “She’s 19 months old and the happiest baby you’ll ever meet. Everyone knows Ella’s sweet smile, and she’s the light of our life,” said Menefee.

Forget Me Not Flowers serves the entire southern Fauquier County area along with the towns of Warrenton and Culpeper. Visit Forget Me Not Flowers online at www.forgetmenotva.net.

Read more about Menefee and her flower shop in this Fauquier Times article.