Blue Ridge Institute & Museum Introduces “Friends of the BRIM” Membership Opportunities

7/11/2021

The Blue Ridge Institute and Museum (BRIM) of Ferrum College is pleased to announce a new membership initiative, called “Friends of the BRIM.”

“This is our first ever membership campaign,” said BRIM Director Bethany Worley. “These membership opportunities are an exciting part of the BRIM’s future. This is a great way for us to share what we do—which is documenting the rich cultural heritage of the Blue Ridge region and bringing it to life for all generations. We look forward to connecting with our special ‘Friends of the BRIM’ and offering unique opportunities just for them.”

The initiative encompasses four membership packages with various perks:

Moonshiner Membership is $30 per year ($25 for senior citizens) and includes free admission to the Blue Ridge Farm Museum for the year along with two single-use guest passes, discounts on workshops and gift shop items, access to exhibit previews and members-only events, and more.

Homestead Membership may be purchased for $60 per year and includes free admission to the Farm Museum for two adults and two children, four single-use guest passes, discounts on workshops and gift shop items, access to exhibit previews and members-only events, and more.

Folklorist Membership is $150 per year and includes the same perks as the Moonshiner and Homestead tiers, with additional discounts on workshops and gift shop items, an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour, two free tickets to the Blue Ridge Folklife Festival, and more.

Mountaineer Membership is the highest tier and costs $500 per year. These members will receive free admission to the farm museum for four visitors, four single-use guest passes, discounts on workshops and gift shop items, a behind-the-scenes tour for up to eight people, access to exhibit previews and members-only events, four free Folklife Festival tickets, Folklife Festival t-shits, and an exclusive parking pass for the Festival.

“Friends of the BRIM” memberships will become available for purchase on July 13, 2021 and beyond, on the BRIM’s online gift shop site. Click here to visit and become a member.

Additionally, the BRIM is offering a $5 discount to those who purchase tickets for this year’s Folklife Festival, scheduled for October 23, through its online gift shop site. Tickets will go on sale online on July 16, 2021. Click here to buy them. More information about this year’s Festival will be available soon!

Learn more about the BRIM here.