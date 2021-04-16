///Blue Ridge Institute & Museum Hosts Moonshine Heritage Car Show on April 24

4/16/2021

The Blue Ridge Institute & Museum of Ferrum College, along with the Outlaw Cruisers Car Club of Rocky Mount, will sponsor the sixth annual Moonshine Heritage Car Show on April 24, 2021 at the Blue Ridge Institute & Museum on the Ferrum College campus.

The show will highlight cars that either have a moonshine hauling history or were the type of vehicle that was used for transporting liquor. All cars have to be pre-registered. The show will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The show is free and open to the public. Local favorite eatery, Bowling’s Place Hotdogs, will be onsite. A limited number of Moonshine Heritage Car Show shirts will be for sale.

Twin Creeks Distillery of Franklin County will also be onsite offering a moonshine tasting.

For more information, call 540-365-4412 or email bri@ferrum.edu.