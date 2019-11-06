Billy Wagner Enters National College Baseball Hall of Fame, Sings Ferrum’s Praises

Ferrum College alumnus and former professional baseball pitcher Billy Wagner was inducted to the National College Baseball Hall of Fame in a weekend celebration over November 1-2, 2019. The ceremony was held in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Wagner credits much of his success to Ferrum College: “Going to Ferrum was the greatest thing that ever happened in my life,” Wagner said in an article that appeared in the October 30 edition of The Roanoke Times.

Wagner spent three years at Ferrum College until he was recruited by Houston in the 1993 Major League Baseball draft. His professional career includes stints with the Houston Astros (1995-2003); Philadelphia Phillies (2004-2005); New York Mets (2006-2009); Boston Red Sox (2009); and Atlanta Braves (2010). Wagner now coaches high school baseball at The Miller School in Albemarle County.

“There is absolutely no way somebody that hasn’t been to Ferrum could understand the beauty of Ferrum and what it entails,” Wagner concluded during the interview.

