Batting 1.000 Fundraising Campaign Launched to Support New Softball Facilities

As part of its commitment to being one of the nation’s premier Division III athletic programs, Ferrum College is excited to announce the “Batting 1.000” fundraising campaign for capital improvements to its softball facilities. With the successful completion of this campaign, the plan is to complete the “Vickie Van Kleeck Softball Complex” prior to softball opening day 2023.

Van Kleeck was Ferrum’s softball coach for 24 seasons, as well as the College’s Senior Woman Administrator (SWA), before retiring in 2015. Her contributions to the sport of softball, and women’s athletics, have inspired generations of players, as well community members. Naming the new softball complex in her honor will further cement her legacy as one of the all-time great Ferrum College mentors.

“This project will improve our softball program and enhance the game-day experience of our Ferrum College fans. These enhancements will not only have a positive impact on the lives of our current student-athletes, they will create another landmark on our beautiful campus, and will provide an important resource for this community,” says President David Johns.

The “Batting 1.000 Campaign” seeks to raise a minimum of $100,000 by inspiring 100 donors to pledge at least $1,000 each to be used for the construction of new, state-of-the-art softball facilities. Enhancements will include new club-level seating, a press box, locker rooms, restrooms, and concessions, among other additions.

To learn how your business can help or for information about potential naming opportunities, please contact Director of Development Bart Smith by calling 540-420-8891 or email bcsmith@ferrum.edu.