American Scholastic Press Association Awards 1st Place to Iron Blade

Ferrum College’s campus newspaper, The Iron Blade, has won the First Place 2021-2022 Scholastic Newspaper Award from American Scholastic Press Association (ASPA). ASPA is a nationwide contest for publications ranging from magazines to yearbooks. The ASPA focuses on elevating and highlighting not only the publications produced, but the students who work tirelessly on them.

The Ferrum College Iron Blade newspaper is a student-written, student-managed, and student-produced newspaper which covers the daily life and culture of Ferrum College. One print issue is published and distributed on campus each month. After every print, all articles are published online.

Assistant Professor of English and Journalism and Iron Blade Adviser David Campbell is extremely proud of the students for this achievement. “Our goal is not to win awards. Our goal is to publish a top-notch newspaper that adheres to the guidelines and criteria of quality journalism. I tell the students that if we craft our paper properly, then things like awards generally take care of themselves. It proved to be the case this time.”

Assistant Editor Brandon Mullins ’22 is honored to be part of a nationally-recognized publication. “We did have some initial setbacks, and we are a small, rural college to begin with, but we were able to succeed in the end thanks to the diligent efforts of our team. For us to reach national acclaim vouches for Ferrum’s commitment to journalistic excellence, I think. And I’m confident that the Blade will continue to shine in the times to come.”

Editor Lindsey Foster was amazed when she received notification of the award. “As editor-in-chief, I am truly honored that our team won this incredible award. We have worked so hard this past year and the program has really grown. I am very proud of our Iron Blade staff.”

Dr. Kevin Reilly, vice president of Academic Affairs, noted he is also proud of the students and Campbell for winning the award. “It represents countless hours, including late evenings and weekends, putting together a newspaper that is truly elite. It also provides evidence for the greater community of what we already know here at Ferrum College: our students, faculty and staff are exceptional.”

For more information on the American Scholastic Press Association awards, please visit https://www.asan.com/annual-yearbooks-magazine-newspapers-contest

For more information on The Iron Blade, please visit https://www.ferrum.edu/campus-life/the-iron-blade/

About this photo: The Iron Blade student staff who recently visited The Franklin News-Post office in Rocky Mount included (front row from left) Anna Rymer, freshman; Refentse Maselwa, freshman; Bella Eddy, freshman; Editor Lindsey M. Foster, junior; Caroline King, junior; Assistant Editor Marina J. Powell, freshman; (back row from left) Sports Editor Cody Gibson, junior; Monzelle Campbell, freshman; C.J. Hughes, freshman. Not pictured are Assistant Editor Brandon Mullins, senior; Julius Asbury, sophomore; Sean Cohen, freshman; Michael Hamm, freshman; Jordan Luckey, freshman; DeeDee Tiddle, freshman; Katrina Anderson, senior.