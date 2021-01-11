FacebookFlickrTwitterYouTubeInstagramLinkedIn

Ashley Minnick

//Ashley Minnick

Ashley Minnick

Hi! My name is Ashley Minnick and I am a freshman here at Ferrum College. I am originally from Martinsville, Virginia. I am majoring in Elementary Education with a minor in Political Science. I am a part of the Boone Honors Program, Help Save the Next Girl, and The National Society of Leadership and Success. My end goal in life is to obtain my doctorate in education. I hope to use my degree to impact the lives of children all across the state of Virginia.

2021-01-12T15:53:14+00:00

Contact Information

Main: 800.868.9797
Operator: 540.365.2121
Campus Police: 540.365.4255 (non-emergency)

Main Administration Building

John Wesley Hall
215 Ferrum Mountain Road
Ferrum, Virginia 24088

Mailing Address

P.O. Box 1000
Ferrum, Virginia 24088
Toggle Sliding Bar Area