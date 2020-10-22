Ashley Cundiff

Piano

Ashley Cundiff is an active teacher and solo and collaborative performer in the southwest Virginia area, and has enjoyed teaching and accompanying choirs and performers at Ferrum for over a decade.

In addition to her work here at the college, she is the company accompanist for Southwest Virginia Ballet, providing music for weekly ballet classes and school outreach programs throughout the area. As a dance pianist, she has had the opportunity to collaborate with guest instructors from companies and colleges throughout the US.

Ashley is also currently Director of Music Ministries at Redwood United Methodist Church, where she directs choir, handbell choir, and praise band and organizes music for regular services and special events. She is also an active freelance musician and maintained a private teaching studio of students aged five to adult for many years.

Ashley holds a B.A. in Music (concentration in piano performance) and French from Hollins University, and an M.A. in Music (concentration piano performance) from Radford University. Some of her special interests include musicology, dance history, and collaborative performing arts.