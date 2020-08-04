Appalachian Music Program and Orchestra Appalachia Launches in Virtual Facebook Live Recital on August 7, 2020

Ferrum College is exited to announce the launch of the Appalachian Music program and its new music ensemble, Orchestra Appalachia, during a Facebook Live event on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. Visit Music at Ferrum College’s Facebook page here to view the recital.

The virtual recital will feature Jake Blount, Uma and Giri Peters, and After Jack’s Emily and Rachel Blankenship-Tucker. Performances will showcase the living tradition of modern old-time music.

Ferrum College’s new Appalachian Music Program, under the direction of Emily Blankenship-Tucker, welcomes all musicians, vocalists, and dancers, of any skill level, to join and celebrate the region’s rich Appalachian heritage and music while also recognizing the present time and place. The program is open to students, faculty, staff, and community members. Email ebtucker@ferrum.edu to learn more.