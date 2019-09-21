//Alumni Honored During Awards Ceremony on September 21

In an alumni awards ceremony held Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room on campus, Ferrum College honored four alumni and inducted five more alumni into the Sports Hall of Fame.
Samuel Camden ’66 was recognized as Ferrum College’s 2019 Distinguished Alumni Award Recipient. Those that receive the Distinguished Alumni Award exemplified a record of exceptional career achievement and service to their community, church or other organizations; were active in college life; and remain involved and supportive of Ferrum College as alumni. Outstanding Young Alumni were also recognized: Tyler Lee ’14, Miesha Williams ’16, and Courtney Cox ’17. These recipients are honored for their accomplishments and achievements to Ferrum College within the last fifteen years.
Additionally, five alumni were inducted to the Ed George Ferrum College Sports Hall of Fame: football player Cleive Adams ’02; soccer and lacrosse player Carrie Conques ’03; football, baseball, and volleyball player Mason Lockridge, Jr. ’61; basketball player Quincy Quick ’94; and cross-country runner Julie Burton Stevens ’03.
The award winners are nominated by alumni, faculty, or staff, vetted by the Nominations Committee of the Alumni Board of Directors, and approved by the president.
See photos from the event here.
2019 Alumni Awards & Sports Hall of Fame Honorees
Sam Camden ’66
Sam Camden, of Roanoke, VA, earned his associate degree from Ferrum Junior College in 1966. In 1968, he obtained a Bachelor of Science from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and began his career in human resources that same year with Burlington Industries, the world’s largest textile company. He also worked in human resources for Sara Lee and Virginia Polytechnic Institute. He retired from Virginia Tech in 2012. Camden is an active member of the Vinton Host Lions Club and helps to conduct mock interviews for Ferrum College’s Career Services department. He and his wife, Brenda, have two sons and a daughter, three grandchildren and three step-grandchildren, and are active members of the Ferrum College Golden Panthers.
James Tyler Lee ’14
James Tyler Lee, a native of Rocky Mount, VA, graduated from Ferrum College in 2014 and is currently enrolled in the Master of Health Administration program at the Jefferson College of Health Sciences. He is the co-founder of Putting a Dent in Mental Health, a nonprofit that supports mental health first responders and serves on many local community boards. Lee was the youngest-ever executive board member, and the first-ever college student in the country, to serve on the board for the United Way of Franklin County.
Miesha Williams ’16
Miesha Williams of Baltimore, MD, received her degree from Ferrum College in 2016, and went on to obtain a Master of Science in applied information technology from Towson University and a Master of Business Administration from Frostburg State University. Currently, Williams works as a senior web developer for the University of Maryland. She founded Hustld Tech, a non-profit organization based out of Baltimore that provides technology-related skills such as building workshops, mentorship opportunities, and educational resources and support.
Courtney Cox ’17
Courtney Cox graduated from Ferrum College in 2017 with a degree in teacher education. She began her teaching career as a social studies teacher at Culpeper Middle School and created a successful classroom management technique for her eighth grade students that yielded an 81 percent SOL test pass rate. Cox is the coach for Girls on the Run, a non-profit organization that helps young girls learn self-esteem through physical activity, teaching them to be joyful, healthy, and confident using a curriculum that integrates running.
Cleive Adams ’02
Cleive Adams of Danville, VA, played football at Ferrum College from 1987-1989. In 1988, he helped win the South Region title which advanced the Panthers to the NCAA semifinals. Adams became assistant football coach at Ferrum College in 2002 and then defensive coordinator in 2007. He was then recruited to Averett University in 2014 and has coached 37 All-Conference and 23 All-State, five All-Region, five Academic All-District, three Aztec Bowl, and two All-America selections, one Conference Player of the Year, one State Rookie of the Year, and one D3 Senior Classic participant.
Carrie Conques ’03
Carrie Conques of Fairfax, VA, played women’s soccer and lacrosse all four years at Ferrum College from 1999-2003. During her soccer career, she had 17 goals and six assists, was named Offensive Player of the Year in 2001, and served as team captain in 2003. Conques started every game but one during her four year lacrosse career, posting 150 career points on 137 goals and 13 assists, and serving as captain in 2002 and 2003. At graduation, she held records for game, season, and career points, as well as game, season, and career goals. She currently teaches PE at Blessed Sacrament School in Alexandria and continues to coach soccer and lacrosse.
Mason Lockridge, Jr. ’61
Mason Lockridge, Jr. of Luray, VA, played football at Ferrum College in 1959, baseball from 1960-1961, and competed with Ferrum College’s club volleyball team. After earning his bachelor’s degree from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1963 and his master’s from the University of Virginia in 1969, he served in the United States Navy from 1955-1959. He worked in the Page County Public School system until 2001. Lockridge continues to serve on many community boards and has won an array of awards for his work.
Quincy Quick ’94
Quincy Quick, from Nashville, TN, played men’s basketball at Ferrum College from 1992-1994. During his basketball career, he helped the Panthers win the 1992 Dixie Conference regular season and tournament titles, as well as the 1993 Dixie regular season title. Quick went on to earn his master’s degree from Virginia State University and his doctorate from New Mexico State University. He currently serves as associate professor of biological sciences at Tennessee State University and is an E.E. Just endowed professor of biology at Grambling State University.
Julie Burton Stevens ’03
Julie Burton Stevens of Waynesboro, VA, ran cross country at Ferrum College from 1999-2002 and served as team captain for three of those years. She earned All-Conference honors and Academic All-Conference honors from the USA South Athletic Conference in 1999, 2000, 2001, and 2002; was named to the NCAA Division III All-Academic Team in 1999; and was the Dixie Conference Rookie of the Week for three weeks in September and October 1999. She received the Ferrum College President’s Cup in 2003 and teaches at Kate Collins Middle School, where she also serves as athletic director. She was named Kate Collins Middle School Teacher of the Year for 2013-2014.