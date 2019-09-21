//Alumni Honored During Awards Ceremony on September 21

Cleive Adams ’02

Cleive Adams of Danville, VA, played football at Ferrum College from 1987-1989. In 1988, he helped win the South Region title which advanced the Panthers to the NCAA semifinals. Adams became assistant football coach at Ferrum College in 2002 and then defensive coordinator in 2007. He was then recruited to Averett University in 2014 and has coached 37 All-Conference and 23 All-State, five All-Region, five Academic All-District, three Aztec Bowl, and two All-America selections, one Conference Player of the Year, one State Rookie of the Year, and one D3 Senior Classic participant.

Carrie Conques ’03

Carrie Conques of Fairfax, VA, played women’s soccer and lacrosse all four years at Ferrum College from 1999-2003. During her soccer career, she had 17 goals and six assists, was named Offensive Player of the Year in 2001, and served as team captain in 2003. Conques started every game but one during her four year lacrosse career, posting 150 career points on 137 goals and 13 assists, and serving as captain in 2002 and 2003. At graduation, she held records for game, season, and career points, as well as game, season, and career goals. She currently teaches PE at Blessed Sacrament School in Alexandria and continues to coach soccer and lacrosse.

Mason Lockridge, Jr. ’61

Mason Lockridge, Jr. of Luray, VA, played football at Ferrum College in 1959, baseball from 1960-1961, and competed with Ferrum College’s club volleyball team. After earning his bachelor’s degree from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1963 and his master’s from the University of Virginia in 1969, he served in the United States Navy from 1955-1959. He worked in the Page County Public School system until 2001. Lockridge continues to serve on many community boards and has won an array of awards for his work.

Quincy Quick ’94

Quincy Quick, from Nashville, TN, played men’s basketball at Ferrum College from 1992-1994. During his basketball career, he helped the Panthers win the 1992 Dixie Conference regular season and tournament titles, as well as the 1993 Dixie regular season title. Quick went on to earn his master’s degree from Virginia State University and his doctorate from New Mexico State University. He currently serves as associate professor of biological sciences at Tennessee State University and is an E.E. Just endowed professor of biology at Grambling State University.

Julie Burton Stevens ’03

Julie Burton Stevens of Waynesboro, VA, ran cross country at Ferrum College from 1999-2002 and served as team captain for three of those years. She earned All-Conference honors and Academic All-Conference honors from the USA South Athletic Conference in 1999, 2000, 2001, and 2002; was named to the NCAA Division III All-Academic Team in 1999; and was the Dixie Conference Rookie of the Week for three weeks in September and October 1999. She received the Ferrum College President’s Cup in 2003 and teaches at Kate Collins Middle School, where she also serves as athletic director. She was named Kate Collins Middle School Teacher of the Year for 2013-2014.