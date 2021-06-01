//Allison Smith

Hi! I’m Allison Byrd Smith.

I graduated from Ferrum College as a member of the Boone Honors Program in 2014 with a BS in Health Sciences. I was involved in several clubs and organizations on campus. I also worked full-time at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital as an Emergency Department scribe.

Following graduation, I worked as the Lead Scribe in the Emergency Department at Franklin Memorial. From this experience, I decided to pursue a career in nursing. I attended Jefferson College of Health Science and obtained my B.S. in Nursing through their accelerated nursing program. I then worked as a registered nurse in the Emergency Department, then Oncology and Palliative care, and I eventually transitioned into working in Hospice care.

I also attended Liberty University and obtained my Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees. I have worked as a Case Manager in hospice care for several years and recently transitioned into the role of Education Coordinator for a non-profit Hospice and Palliative Care for Good Samaritan in Roanoke. I am passionate about hospice and palliative care and intend to remain in this field indefinitely.

Through my time at Ferrum College, I grew as an individual and realized the importance of setting goals. I always felt supported by faculty and knew that I was being provided with invaluable opportunities to succeed. If I can be of any assistance or offer support, please feel free to reach out via email: allisonbyrdsmith@gmail.com