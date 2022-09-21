//Ferrum College Welcomes Alex Southworth-Molchan as New Director of Human Resources

FERRUM, VA (September 21, 2022) – Ferrum College recently welcomed Alex Southworth-Molchan to the campus community as director of Human Resources. In addition to traditional human resources responsibilities such as recruiting and administration, in her new role Southworth-Molchan will help shape a new vision for human resources in a time when societal expectations about work are changing.

“My passion is developing people, programs, and initiatives that bring lasting, positive change and efficiency. In addition to my HR certifications, I am an ICF (International Coach Federation) Certified Coach, working with individuals and teams to reach their professional goals. My strengths and expertise all hinge on one thing; building relationships,” said Southworth-Molchan.

Southworth-Molchan has over twenty-seven years of experience in human resources in various industries including human services, defense, government, education, banking, museums, and retail. She was most recently employed by SAM, Inc. for over nine years where she served as director of People Strategies and Development, focused on leading a team of human resource professionals, and worked closely with the consulting and shared services customer groups. Her core practice areas include executive and corporate/career coaching; talent acquisition; total rewards; labor and employee relations; staff development; policy and procedure creation/implementation; and software implementation and management.

A Pittsburgh, PA native and current resident of Moneta,VA, Southworth-Molchan received her undergraduate degree from Indiana University, dual majoring in English and Criminal Justice. She is currently enrolled in the Michigan State University/Broad College of Business Master’s in Leadership & Strategy Program, with an anticipated graduation date of spring 2023.

Southworth-Molchan and her husband, Gregg, have one son, Garrett, who is currently a senior at the University of Pittsburgh majoring in English Writing.