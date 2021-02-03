Accelerated Path to Appalachian School of Law Degree Provided for Ferrum Students

Ferrum College and Appalachian School of Law have entered into an agreement which will provide Ferrum students with an accelerated pathway to a career in the legal field.

“Our partnership with Appalachian School of Law is a natural fit,” said Ferrum College President David Johns. “ASL’s mission of providing community leaders and community advocates builds upon the work we do, and this partnership is one more way for Ferrum College to serve our students, our community, and our region.”

ASL President and Dean Elizabeth A. McClanahan agreed, saying that 3-plus-3 partnerships “provide students with an aspirational architecture for constructing their own futures.”

“This focused approach is particularly important,” she observed, in a time where students are searching for “a strong, reliable hope for an ordered and meaningful future.”

The program, known as a 3-plus-3 Dual Degree Agreement, will allow students to enroll at ASL after three years as an undergraduate at Ferrum College. Ferrum students will receive their baccalaureate degree after completing their first year of law school at ASL, and will then receive a law degree two years later. This efficient pathway to a law degree allows graduates to begin working in the legal field in less time and with less expense.

Admission to ASL is guaranteed for Ferrum students as long as they are on track to receive their bachelor’s degree by the end of the semester after application to ASL, maintain a minimum cumulative 3.0 grade point average, and earn an LSAT score equal to or exceeding 150.

“Every partnership Ferrum College makes is developed with our students and community in mind, and we are delighted to be able to share news of our agreement with the Appalachian School of Law,” said Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Aimé Sposato.

