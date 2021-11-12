//A Message from President Johns on Gratitude

11/12/2021

Ferrum family:

I have just returned from visiting alumni on the other side of the country, one who graduated thirty years ago, another sixty years ago. One built a career in science, the other in entertainment, and in both cases, their memories were powerful and vivid, their appreciation strong. What they gained from being at Ferrum College–studying, living, working, playing–gave them the confidence, courage, and connections to be successful. They were inspiring, and I am thankful for them.

Each of you has your own Ferrum story, a story of how being part of this community has changed and is changing your life, whether you are a student, an employee, a trustee, or a friend of the College. What you are doing to improve life and to build a meaningful future is amazing. YOU inspire me–and others!–and I am thankful for you.

The past few weeks have been filled with a return to some of the campus events we love, but missed last year–Homecoming, Folklife Festival, fall sports. Thousands from the Ferrum family, and beyond, have gathered, celebrated, cheered, and simply delighted in being here, in this place…together. Being part of these events is inspiring, and I am thankful they are happening.

We are nearing the end of the semester and, since August, we have all clocked many hours on the job, in the classroom and labs, in Panther Grounds, on the field. We have seen some high points this semester, and we have experienced a few low ones as well. In short, we have done a lot.

Stop doing those things for just a moment!

Take a few minutes today to stop what you are doing, close your eyes, breathe the fall Ferrum air, listen to the sounds of campus…and…be…thankful.

Be thankful for life; be thankful for opportunity; be thankful for each other; be thankful for the semester break that is almost here; and be thankful for a new semester that awaits us in January, and for the promise it holds for each one of us.

With gratitude for each of you and for all of us.

David L. Johns, Ph.D.

President