2022 Spring Plant Sale Happening at Titmus Agricultural Center

The Ferrum College Horticulture program is offering a wide variety of vegetables, flowers, and house plants during its Spring Plant Sale on Saturday 4/09, Sunday 4/10, and Saturday 4/16 from 10 AM – 2 PM! Items available include annuals and house plants ($3 – $5 each), hanging baskets ($12 to $16 each), vegetables and herbs ($1 to $3 each), and seed annuals in cell packs ($2 each cell pack or $14 per flat).  Available plant varieties may be viewed in the catalog.

Ferrum College Plant Sale 2022 Purchasing Instructions

**All plants must be protected from frost and cold temps (Below 40F)**

  • Sale Dates/Times: Saturday, 4/09 (10 AM – 2 PM); Sunday, 4/10 (10 AM – 2 PM); Saturday, 4/16 (10 AM – 2 PM)
  • View 2022 plant catalog (slide show)
  • View 2022 plant catalog (PDF)
  • Limited quantities available
  • Plants are available for purchase at 370 Ferrum School Road Ferrum, VA 24088
  • Cash only, please
  • Please bring your own boxes for your plants

Thank you for supporting the Ferrum College Horticulture Program!

2022-04-07T18:45:54+00:00

