//2022 Spring Plant Sale Happening at Titmus Agricultural Center

The Ferrum College Horticulture program is offering a wide variety of vegetables, flowers, and house plants during its Spring Plant Sale on Saturday 4/09, Sunday 4/10, and Saturday 4/16 from 10 AM – 2 PM! Items available include annuals and house plants ($3 – $5 each), hanging baskets ($12 to $16 each), vegetables and herbs ($1 to $3 each), and seed annuals in cell packs ($2 each cell pack or $14 per flat). Available plant varieties may be viewed in the catalog.

Ferrum College Plant Sale 2022 Purchasing Instructions

**All plants must be protected from frost and cold temps (Below 40F)**

Sale Dates/Times: Saturday, 4/09 (10 AM – 2 PM); Sunday, 4/10 (10 AM – 2 PM); Saturday, 4/16 (10 AM – 2 PM)

View 2022 plant catalog (slide show)

View 2022 plant catalog (PDF)

Limited quantities available

Plants are available for purchase at 370 Ferrum School Road Ferrum, VA 24088

Cash only, please

Please bring your own boxes for your plants

Thank you for supporting the Ferrum College Horticulture Program!