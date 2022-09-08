//Ferrum College Announces 2022 Alumni Award Recipients

Distinguished Alumni: Carthan Currin ’84

The Distinguished Alumni Award recipient exemplifies a record of exceptional career achievement and service to their community, church or other organizations; were active in college life; and remain involved and supportive of Ferrum College as alumni.

Carthan F. Currin, III, a resident of Richmond, Virginia, graduated from Ferrum College with a degree in Public Administration. A native of Petersburg, Virginia, his distinguished career in public service and economic development includes executive positions with the City of Petersburg, the County of Brunswick, and the City of Richmond. Experience in the private sector placed Currin in the forefront of economic and commercial development, infrastructure improvements, utility regulation, education, and work-force training.

Currin’s cumulative work with the General Assembly, governors of Virginia, and mayors of Richmond and Petersburg led to his appointment by Governor Jim Gilmore as the first executive director of the Virginia Tobacco Indemnification and Community Revitalization Commission. In this role, he directed more than $390 million in investments in the tobacco region supporting economic development, research and development, tourism, workforce development, higher education, technology, and agribusiness.

Currently, Currin serves as the president of the Commonwealth Alliance for Rural Colleges, an organization to which he has long-standing ties, first as a board member and then as chairman of the board. The Commonwealth Alliance for Rural Colleges is a nonprofit dedicated to providing resources and leveraging economic development and public and private sector alliances on behalf of Appalachian School of Law, Averett University, Bluefield University, Eastern Mennonnite University, and Ferrum College.

In addition to his professional achievements, Currin has served on the boards of the Virginia Tourism Corporation, Southside VA Community College Foundation, Scenic Virginia, Battersea Foundation, and the Ferrum Alumni Association.