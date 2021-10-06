2021-22 Class Officers Announced

10/6/2021

Ferrum College has announced the new Student Government Association (SGA) cabinet officers for the 2021-22 academic year. For the senior class, Andre Williams ’22 was named president and Damon Curry ’22 was named vice president. Kelsey Smith ’23 was named junior class president. She will serve alongside Jazmin Scarberry ’23 as vice president, Jess Bollinger as secretary, and Cameron Hawkins ’23 as treasurer. To enter the SGA election, students must run together as a cabinet and submit a petition for election showcasing 100 signatures.

“I’m looking forward to working with this group of students this year,” said Director of Student Activities Justin Muse ’05. “They’ve already hit the ground running and have been bouncing around great ideas to implement. We’re going to have an exceptional year!”

Meet the 2021-22 class officers below.