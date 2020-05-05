104th Commencement Will Celebrate 200+ Graduates In Virtual Ceremony

Ferrum College will honor over 200 graduates during an online commencement on May 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. The College was forced to postpone its 104th in-person commencement ceremony because of the coronavirus.

The virtual event will feature videos from Ferrum College President David L. Johns, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Aimé Sposato, along with members of the senior class. Retired Professor Emeritus of Environmental Science and Biology Bob Pohlad will bring the keynote address. In addition, a number of celebrities will make guest appearances.

Although the ceremony will be delivered differently this year, the College will follow much of the traditional commencement format including the bestowing of faculty and student awards, presentation of graduates, and conferring of degrees. The Panther Marching Band will also perform the College’s “Alma Mater”.

“I wish we could gather on campus with family and friends to celebrate our new graduates. Nevertheless, we will not allow anything to stand in the way of honoring and recognizing the remarkable achievements of our students,” said Johns. “In the history of semesters, none has been more unusual than this one. The class of 2020 will be remembered for generations to come because they faced the most daunting of circumstances, and yet they exhibited imagination, grace, and grit. They are Ferrum Strong, and they are ready for anything life presents them!”

View program details here.

Watch the virtual event on Saturday, May 9 at 10 AM, here.