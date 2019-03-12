In February we had a week of Peace-Corps focused events to celebrate Peace Corps Week.

On Monday, alumna and Returned Peace Corps Volunteer (RPCV) Kasey Ingram, Ferrum College Class of 2014, visited several classes and had a presentation in the LEAP Studio of the library. She talked about her experiences as a volunteer in South Africa, and the ways that she has incorporated those experiences in her current career.

On Tuesday, four RPCV professors had displays in the newly renovated lobby of Grousbeck. Dr. Todd Fredericksen (Costa Rica), Dr. Chris Mayer (Honduras), Dr. Michael Hancock-Parmer (Kazakhstan), and Dr. Patricia Sagasti Suppes (Morocco) answered questions and told stories about their Peace Corps service.

If you’re interested in opportunities with the Peace Corps, Dr. Sagasti Suppes would love to talk to you about how to prepare and answer your questions. psuppes@ferrum.edu

(psuppes@ferrum.edu).