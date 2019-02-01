//Nearly 300 Students Recognized During Annual Dean’s List Dinner

Ferrum College’s annual Dean’s List Dinner was held in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room on January 31, and recognized 235 spring 2018 recipients and 284 fall 2018 honorees. During the dinner, President David Johns surprised attendees with additional recognition of 91 students who were named to the first-ever President’s List.

To qualify for Dean’s List, a student must be full-time with a grade point average of at least 3.4 out of a possible 4.0. Students named to President’s List are full-time with a grade point average of 4.0 at the end of the spring and fall semesters.