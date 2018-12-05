Fall 2018 “Chrysalis” Magazine Revealed

On December 4, Ferrum College Chrysalis Literary and Arts Magazine staff revealed the Fall 2018 edition of the magazine in the Blue Ridge Mountain Room on campus. Submissions to the magazine were canvassed from across campus with winners in four categories: visual art, prose, photography, and poetry.

Freshman M’bambi Mbungu, from the Democratic Republic of Congo, received first place in visual art for “Nothing Beats a Mother’s Love.” First place for prose was awarded to senior Taylor Kent, of Hilton Head Island, SC, for “On the Train.” First place award for photography was given to junior Autumn Potkay, of Mayodan, NC, for “Puddle Leaf.” Junior AnnGardner Eubank from Corolla, NC, received the first place award for poetry for “Father and Son.”

Judges included: Ferrum College alumnus Joe Stanley ’93, artist and owner of Upcycled Gifts in Roanoke, VA, who evaluated the visual art category; Ferrum College alumna Emily DeLoach ’96, currently a Montessori teacher in the Hampton Roads area who reviewed the prose category; Cynthia Herrick, a National Geographic travel and wildlife photographer, who judged the photography category; and Sandra Ballard, professor of English at Appalachian State University and editor of Appalachian Journal, who evaluated the poetry category.

This semester’s Chrysalis edition was “a rebuilding one” as both prior student editors graduated last spring, per Ferrum College’s Professor of English and Chrysalis advisor Dr. Katherine Grimes. Grimes edited this semester’s edition.

“[Ferrum College Provost] Dr. Aimé Sposato said of the Reveal, ‘It was inspiring to hear students read their work,’” Grimes reflected. “As I pondered her comment, I thought about how much many students are willing to expose themselves in writing creatively. They write about their families, their experiences, their joys and pain, even their heartaches. A Chrysalis reveal is like almost nothing else on campus, for in plays and concerts, students speak and sing the words of others, and in athletic contests, little about individual players is revealed. But students’ reading from their own works shows a sort of willing vulnerability. To get up and speak before an audience is brave; to let other people judge one’s work is brave, too. But to open oneself to others by reading one’s personal writing takes a special courage.”

Read this semester’s edition of Chrysalis Literary and Arts Magazine here: https://issuu.com/ferrumcollege/docs/fall_2018_chrysalis?e=2565008/66334638.